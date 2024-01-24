A woman posted a TikTok video of her and her husband on their wedding day in matching traditional outfits

The video shows them in some jaw-dropping attire and dancing together on their special day

Mzansi headed to the comments to discuss the amazing look, with many congratulating them on their beautiful day

The couples' traditional wedding outside left Mzansi speechless. Source: TikTok/@mrstimetravellersa

For anyone's wedding day, they would like everything to look perfect, from flower arrangements to attire. Ntobeko and Anele Umembeso did not miss a beat on their day.

Married in style

Anele, @mrstimetravellersa, posted a TikTok video showing the couple's fabulous black and white traditional attire for their wedding as they dance together.

Looks that kill

Mzansi came through in the comment with praise for their style and fabulous modern traditional outfit for their special day with everyone showering them with compliments.

Amor was in awe of their look:

"Your smile, makoti, it just makes everything look more beautiful"

Anthea sent love:

"Congratulations on your wedding. God's grace and blessings on your marriage. Both of you look absolutely amazing. That dress."

Mafloza appreciated their stylish reinvention:

"Your dress is to die for. Usually, for Grooms, they just make a shirt, but your husband's suit is eye-catching Congratulations, guys "

KK was brimming with praise:

"Outfit is to die for. I love brides who look so great. Beautiful couple. May God bless you and keep you safe in your union. ❤️"

Miss Li wrote:

"Oh, this is too beautiful."

Dung'elihle thought she looked beautiful:

"Yooooh you're dressyou look amazing"

Limphonk shared her love and wanted to know more:

"Love your dress Where did you get it made "

Thoriso Semenya was inspired:

"So many weddings on my 'for you' page, Lord. Is this a sign?"

