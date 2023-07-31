A TikTok video of a striking Xhosa bride wearing a traditional wedding dress mesmerised social media users

TikTok viewers loved that the gown seamlessly blended traditional elements with modern aesthetics

Many gushed about the beauty of the culture and expressed their desire to experience a Xhosa wedding themselves

A video of a woman in a stunning Xhosa wedding dress. Image: @isintuourculture

Source: TikTok

A stunning bride left social media in awe with her traditional Xhosa wedding dress.

Blushing bride grabs attention with her timeless wedding dress

The cream-white gown, adorned with intricate beading and recognisable Xhosa prints at the bottom, radiated elegance. The woman was all smiles while she was being accompanied by her loved ones who were holding the train.

The dress symbolised the richness of the Xhosa culture and exemplified the seamless blend of tradition and modernity.

Tiktok video of stunning Xhosa bride gains traction

The video posted on TikTok by @isintuourculture on July 30 has garnered a staggering 216 000 views.

South African women were awed by the bride's timeless beauty and found themselves yearning to get wedded too.

In the comments section, they asked for details about the talented designer behind the mesmerising creation.

Watch the video below:

Gorgeous bride in white gown wows South African TikTokkers

@novuyogugulethu wrote:

"I wanna be a Xhosa bride so bad."

@kkckgomk posted:

"Beautiful. Someone is gonna go to moroki and wanna do this dress for R500. Watch."

@shekina commented:

"Xhosa attires never disappoint."

@baby_alu11 stated:

"One thing about Xhosa traditional attire and Pedi."

@khuluwale2000 commented:

"The drama on that doek is absolutely stunning!"

@zodwa909 said:

"Breathtaking makoti wakwa Xhosa. Beautiful indeed. Sizinca ngwawe halalala."

@songezomcapukisi added:

"Xhosa traditional clothing is beautiful."

@mrsbk4 posted:

"Now I wanna see the entire wedding."

Source: Briefly News