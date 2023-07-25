Four ladies dressed in stunning Xhosa traditional clothing did an electrifying dance in a popular TikTok video

The energetic dance was performed in a beautiful neighbourhood, which exuded opulence and elegance

South Africans said the clip gave them rich aunt vibes and could not stop raving about the women's clothes

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A video of Xhosa women singing and dancing. Image: @simnikiwemasala

Source: TikTok

Four women wearing beautiful Xhosa traditional clothes showed fire dance moves in a trending TikTok video.

Xhosa beauties set TikTok ablaze with their traditional clothes

Their energetic performance in a gorgeous neighbourhood exuded luxury and rich aunt vibes.

With each graceful movement and spirited song, they breathed life into their traditional attire's vibrant colours and intricate designs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Internet can't get enough of dancing Xhosa women

The mesmerising clip posted by @simnikiwemasala spread on TikTok, leaving viewers in awe of the beauty and richness of the Xhosa culture.

Netizens swooned over the women's beauty and asked where they bought their clothes in the comments.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users admire elegant Xhosa women's traditional attire

@miss_myende posted:

"It’s giving rich aunt vibes, love it. The ladies look absolutely breathtaking."

@nosiphelomhlauli wrote:

"How much is the skirt with blue and orange on the waist."

@sandanezwe commented:

"Yini bethuna, please adopt me, I don't mind changing from being a Xhosa woman just for a few days in order for me to look so fabulous."

@monicaleerato mentioned:

"At this moment, I wanna be a Xhosa hun. because wow."

@real_cyprian added:

"This is Xhosa supremacy."

@berrilyshaz said:

"Yazi Xhosa’s deserve their own country nje."

@plussizeblackdiamondssa wrote:

"Can I be a Xhosa yazi angeke. "

@kensanemthembu said:

"Stunning ladies, stunning house."

Mzansi screams over TikTok of Zulu UCT graduate dressed in traditional attire busting lit dance moves

In another article, Briefly News reported that a UCT graduate by the name of Nduduzo Mtungwa recently blew up on TikTok after he posted a clip of him and some close friends doing a traditional dance, thanking God for this achievement.

Culture runs strong in Mzansi, and people love seeing the youth honouring their roots in special times such as graduation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News