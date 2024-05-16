Afrotainment boss DJ Tira and his wife were spotted recently in Cape Town amid his sexual assault allegations

The picture of the couple at the airport was shared on social media by controversial Musa Khawula

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions to DJ Tira being in Cape Town with his wife

The Khathis have trended once again on social media. The Afrotainment boss and his wife, Gugu Khathi, were out and about.

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi spotted in Cape Town

Social media has been buzzing as record label owner DJ Tira and his wifey Gugu Khathi were spotted at the Cape Town International Airport amid his sexual assault allegations.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the picture of the couple on his Twitter (X) page just days after DJ Tira responded to the sexual allegations against him made by a young artist by the name Luke Ntombela.

Musa captioned the picture:

"DJ Tira with his wife Gugu Khathi in Cape Town; South Africa."

See the picture below:

Netizens react to Tira and Wifey being in Cape Town

Many fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions to DJ Tira being in Cape Town with his wife. See some of the responses below:

@Thabo_Tshisi wrote:

"Usabi iletter head ene Gmail account chommie? This caption is incomplete."

@Inhlokenhle said:

"Gugu is SA's Deputy President of 'I'm going to stick by my man' with Basetsana Khumalo being the President."

@rihannete responded:

"Women are brave, even after the allegations she stayed."

@TsipaA commented:

"The same Tira who slept with a blackout drunk woman from Shebeen? I thought he wasn’t married."

@brazen_x mentioned:

"Beautiful black family. Nasty rumours don't phase them."

@iTalkBS replied:

"No one understands a cheating husband more than her shame."

