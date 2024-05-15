The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema Pantsi has become the most talked about girl on social media since she came into the spotlight

A picture of the star looking all gorgeous and showing off her flawless beauty was posted on X

Many netizens have been raving about the young star's beauty and how effortlessly stunning she is

'BB Mzansi' star Liema's beauty turns many heads. Image: @liyema_pantsi

The former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Liema has been turning many heads ever since she was seen on screen, and this time around, she dropped many jaws.

Liema Pantsi's beauty causes a buzz on social media

The rising star and singer Liema Pantsi became a hot topic on social media after the controversy between her and fellow Big Brother Mzansi housemates Jareed and Mpumi, what many viewers called Isithembu.

Recently, the young singer's flawless beauty caused a buzz on social media after the news and gossip page MDNews shared Liema's latest stunning picture of herself on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it with fire emojis and a heart.

Netizens rave about Liema's beauty

Many social media users flooded the comment section, raving about the 23-year-old's flawless beauty. See some of the reactions below:

@MalekTrendz she wrote:

"Love this girl she’s so beautiful."

@gistwhere complimented:

"A beautiful babe."

@minenhle2512 said:

"She's so beautiful."

@AngelSinobom commented:

"Yhooo she’s pretty."

@yolie6069 mentioned:

"It's like she bathes with milk."

@_Majolaii responded:

"Queen of England. The Paradise."

@hazalfalconn replied:

"I will soon run out of words to describe your beauty."

@LuduMoore tweeted:

"Liema pantsi the girl you can’t ignore."

@Vorthroxy wrote:

"Lethal facecard and that’s not even one of the top 5 reasons she is the best to ever do it."

Mpumi and Jareed discuss black tax in candid conversation

Briefly News previously reported that Big Brother Mzansi stars Mpumi and Jareed recently had a thought-provoking conversation about black tax. A video of the reality TV stars' chat is making rounds on social media.

Big Brother Mzansi viewers were recently surprised to see Jareed and Mpumi having a heart-to-heart conversation about real-life issues.

