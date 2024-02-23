Big Brother Mzansi's polygamy has been trending on social media recently

A clip of Jareed in bed with Liema and Mpumi was shared online and showed him taking turns kissing them

This entertained many netizens, and others were stunned by what the three housemates had gotten themselves into

BB Mzansi’s 'Polygamy' rocks the house and has SA entertained. Image: Supplied

A lot is going on in the Big Brother Mzansi house. Jareed, Liema and Mpumi have seemingly taken their entanglement to another level.

Big Brother Mzansi's newly formed 'polygamy' trends on X

The drama in Big Brother Mzansi's house gets even more shocking. Social media is buzzing after footage of Jareed in bed with two huns, Liema and Mpumi, trends on Twitter (X). The newly formed 'polygamy' was seen on camera looking all cosy in bed, and Jareed was captured kissing both the girls.

A Twitter (X) user @Veeh_hhh shared the clip and wrote:

"This is the end of the show Jareed Liema and Mpumi y’all have won the show already, hey."

Watch the video below:

Viewers react to the 'polygamy'

After the video turned social media upside down, many netizens shared their reactions to the video:

@ZFandeso said:

"Lol I think they planned this man to entertain us and also biggie kept calling Mpumi to the Dairy room. I think he called her 2 or 3 times..."

@itzpeeceey wrote:

"No Nigeria girl will accept this."

@xxi_timi joked:

"Team work lol."

@munenekandy shared:

"Not Liema telling jareed to kiss Mpumi."

@_dlaminisiphiwe responded:

"Jareed is the Mseleku in the making kwaBiggy House."

@Jackie01092368 replied:

"Yoh R2 million look what you made do all this and you don’t even win the money, crazy business."

@MakalengPop commented:

"This is disgusting to watch."

@MbalentlePretty mentioned:

"Isithembu on Big Brother. Even UMseleku has nothing on Jareed."

