Gqeberha has ranked ninth in the world's top 50 most violent cities report by the Mexican Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice

The other three South African cities on the 2023/24 report were Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg

The annual report predominantly features cities from South America, the USA, Jamacia and Haiti

Gqeberha was ranked ninth among the top 50 of the world's most violent cities, surpassing Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg. Images: Stock Images

4 SA cities make the Top 50

According to BusinessTech, the annual list looked at the number of murders per 100,000 people, and only considered cities with populations over 300,000 with available murder stats.

Over the past decade, the Top 50 list has been dominated by South American countries, with the rest being a combination of nations in the Americas, including Haiti, Jamaica, and the USA. South Africa was the only non-Americas country featured in the ranking at all.

The study further revealed that only five cities recorded over 2,000 murders – and three were from SA. These included Johannesburg at 3,084, Cape Town at 3,072 and Durban at 2,653.

