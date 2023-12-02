Prasa's mainline passenger services division will resume Shosholoza Meyl train long-distance journeys after a two-year hiatus

Prasa said it has made significant strides in rebuilding rail infrastructure, restoring 27 commuter rail lines

South Africans are rejoicing on social media but some want the services extended to other major cities

The Shosholoza Meyl train at Matjiesfontein Station in the Karoo. Image: Wikus de Wet

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) confirmed the return of the Shosholoza Meyl train service, connecting Johannesburg to both Durban and Cape Town.

The Mainline Passenger Services (MLPS) division, responsible for long-distance train journeys, revealed the resumption of services after a two-year pause.

Overcoming operational challenges

The train services were temporarily suspended in 2021 due to operational and network infrastructure challenges. With the holiday season approaching, Prasa aims to provide a cost-effective and nostalgic mode of transportation for travellers, reported TimesLIVE.

Private car transportation option

To enhance passenger convenience, Prasa introduced an additional offering: an affordable private car transportation service for those travelling to Durban. This option is not exclusive to train passengers, providing a practical solution for people seeking a hassle-free way to transport their vehicles.

Prasa's commitment to rail infrastructure

Prasa emphasised its commitment to rebuilding and recovering rail infrastructure amid financial challenges faced by consumers. The restoration of 27 commuter rail lines signifies significant progress in enhancing the efficiency and reach of rail services.

Expanding passenger rail services

While Shosholoza Meyl currently operates from Johannesburg to Queenstown and Musina, Prasa is actively working on restoring additional long-distance passenger rail services.

See the post below:

Beverley Hurter mentioned:

"These routes should never have collapsed in the first place. But like with everything in SA, the ANC allowed everything to collapse."

Simphiwe Mtambo asked:

"How will the train travel with shacks on the railway lines?"

Ronald Mashego posted:

"They must just put bullet trains on those lines. Why is our government doing things backwards? We need a serious investment in transport."

Kagiso Maxwell wrote:

"Wow, brilliant news but I'm not sure if people will still use the train. "

Ian Trautmann said

"In the 80's you could catch a train to all major city centres almost daily."

Map Daka Wa-Mars added:

"I hope it's safe and upgraded."

