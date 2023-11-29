President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected calls to name and shame ministers who are not performing

He made his stance clear on publicising performance assessments despite people demanding accountability

South Africans voiced their disappointment in Ramaphosa's lack of transparency on social media

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency, in response to a rejected DA Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application seeking the release of performance assessments of cabinet ministers, said that these evaluations will remain confidential.

Balancing transparency and political sensitivity

The reason cited is President Cyril Ramaphosa's concern that such information could be exploited as a political tool to cast his colleagues in a negative light, reported TimesLIVE.

During a press briefing in Cape Town, the Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya addressed queries about the potential public release of the document.

The rejection of the DA's PAIA application sparked criticism from DA MP Zak Mbhele. He targeted Ramaphosa's administration and the Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Minister Maropene Ramokgopa.

No obligation to release information

Magwenya explained that the decision to deny the PAIA application is because there is no mandatory obligation to disclose such information publicly.

He emphasised a commitment to a constructive approach in the evaluation process.

South Africans weigh in

See some of the comments below:

Gregs Nicolson said:

"Guys. Our country is busy collapsing right in front of our eyes and the ANC is busy tiptoeing around people's emotions."

Prince Sithole posted:

"We must also assess him as the president cos he is failing the country."

Winston Palmer mentioned:

"As if the public don't know. We are not all stupid. Mr Buffalo don't want his non-performance issues made public."

Lindsay Meinie wrote:

"Very good businessman, but you failed us dismally as a president."

Melwyn Ward added:

"This guy is a cover-up specialist, He will always cover up for his useless ministers come 2024."

