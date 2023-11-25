Cyril Ramaphosa took part in an initiative that addresses violence against the most vulnerable in South Africa

The South African president advocated for a peaceful country in Durban when he made an address to launch a GBV campaign

Cyril Ramaphosa spoke about what men need to do at the launch of 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children.

South Africa's president was a part of an event to mark the beginning of 16 days of activism. Cyril Ramaphosa made an address at Durban Beachfront to launch the campaign.

Cyril Ramaphosa joined a peaceful walk in Durban to start 16 days of activism walk and he made a speech about how men can be better. Image: Mike Hutchings / TheGift777

Source: Getty Images

The leader of the ANC emphasised his stance on violence against women and children. Online users discussed the growing problem of gender-based violence and child abuse.

Cyril Ramaphosa supports anti-violence campaign

The president of the ANC and South Africa made a strong stance against violence targeted at women and children.

SABC News reported that the president was involved in a walk to celebrate the start of 16 days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children.

At the event, Cyril said the walk was to encourage boys and men to see women's humanity.

"We are saying as men and as boys that yes, the women of South Africa, we are undertaking that we will respect you, we will work with you, and we will treat you as equals. There is nothing that is making me as a man better than a woman. Down with a man who assaults women and children, down”.

SA chimes in on Cyril Ramaphosa's GBV stance

Many people discussed how crime-ridden the country has become. Read netizens' takes below:

Khumalo Sakhiseni said:

"If he condemns violence against women then that is not equality, what about violence against men?"

Nqunde Keo wrote:

"When he's not surrounded by body guards just know that National Elections are around the corner."

Nebuchadnezzar Zwane added:

"As long as he doesn't condemn violence against men, it is hard to take him seriously."

Phuti Mkgm commented:

"The country is in darkness women and children are not safe."

Xhepo Maxaba complained:

"South africa is a joke."

GBV crimes escalate in SA

It is commonly understood that being a woman is not safe in South Africa. Stats show that GBV is rampant in South Africa.

Ramaphosa's pledges face passionate critique from Mzansi

Briefly News previously reported that South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says government is working tirelessly to improve the lives of its citizens, but South Africans are not convinced.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation in a live broadcast after the historic win of the Springboks, vanquishing New Zealand at the Strade de France Rugby World Cup. He said the government's efforts are showing results in the fight against an era of corruption and mismanagement of state-owned enterprises, which has left the country in a dire electricity crisis.

Ramaphosa said millions of South Africans have been raised out of poverty and have received houses from the government.

Source: Briefly News