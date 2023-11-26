Loadshedding by Eskom is only causing more problems for people already struggling to survive in South Africa

The Deputy Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni expressed his concern about how the rolling blackouts will increase crime

Many South Africans shared their opinions about living in a country plagued by power cuts after Tommy Mthombeni's address

BEKKERSDAL - Stage 6 loadshedding has come back to plunge South Africa into darkness. Deputy Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni was in a Gauteng township, Bekkersdal, and discussed how the blackouts are useful for criminals.

Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner made a connection between Eskom’s loadshedding and criminal activity. Image: Wikus de Wet / Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

South Africans shared their thoughts on rampant crime. Many were not happy with Eskom's blackouts being cited as the reason why there are so many crimes.

Loadshedding creates opportunities for criminals

Deputy Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni spoke to eNCA and explained that criminals were making the most of power cuts. He said they use loadshedding as cover.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Tommy Mthombeni was at Operation Shanela in Bekkersdal, where he assured the public that police are working with municipalities to be more vigilant during blackouts.

SA complains about crime

Many people complained that criminals also steal from people during the day. Netizens commented, expressing their lack of trust in the SA police system.

Ayabonga Aya Fekade said:

"Mxm stop blaming Electricity Nina, people are being robbed in broad daylight. R350 is not helping the crime at all...entlek ANC must futsek next year."

Martin Baillie commented:

"Ja right, what's your excuse for all the robberies and murders during the daytime? It's bad when other countries are concerned about the crime rate here warning their people not to visit this country.I would do the same."

Abram Mofokeng added:

"Yes of course. Criminals give criminals opportunities.."

Lethuba Mammoledi complained:

"Even in day light we being robbed."

Nqunde Keo wrote:

"If I was a criminal I would also take advantage of the dark."

Loadshedding blamed on weather

Eskom recently explained what has caused the recent stage 6 update to load shedding. Many South Africans were not satisfied with the reason provided.

Reducing loadshedding is campaigning, SA says

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans believe President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement that loadshedding is expected to decrease is an attempt to win votes for the upcoming 2024 general election.

The president announced that electricity levels are expected to improve after the restoration of the Kusile Power Station units and private houses generating electricity through solar energy.

Cyril Ramaphosa made the remarks at a recent ANC media briefing about the National Executive Committee's latest meeting and the outcomes of that meeting. According to eNCA, Ramaphosa said the country had turned a corner regarding loadshedding. He said the levels are expected to improve because the Kusile units have resumed generating electricity.

Source: Briefly News