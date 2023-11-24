Eskom announced that the country will be thrown into Stage six loadshedding

The blackouts are aid to last until next week on 26 November as there are issues with electricity generation and with the backup units

South Africans encouraged one another to vote the African National Congress out at the upcoming 2024 General Elections

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi News.

Mzansi has had enough of the Minister of Electricity and loadshedding. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Image and Anika Bongers-Sutherland

Source: Getty Images

When Eskom announced that the country would return to Stage six loadshedding, South Africans became fed up. Frustrated at the more blackouts, which affected their livelihoods, many strengthened the call for citizens to register to vote and remove the ruling party from power.

Eskom reintroduces Stage 6 loadshedding

Eskom announced that stage six blackouts have resumed until Monday, 27 November. Eskom revealed that the sixth stage of loadshedding has returned because there aren't enough emergency reserves, and the generating capacity is still lagging. Eskom tweeted on their X account, @Eskom_SA, revealing that more updates will be shared as they closely monitor the system. View the tweet here.

Mzansi wants to remove ANC from power

While joking about the cause of loadshedding, South Africans nevertheless encouraged other citizens to register to vote for the upcoming elections. They expressed their frustrations with the Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

Problem Child said:

“Vote ANC out because Ramaphosa is scared to fight the Eskom Mafia.”

Ms Nkwenkwezi Mafeking remarked:

“We are voting in 2024 and wisely so!”

Careers SA pointed out:

“Eskom must fall. And to add salt to this, we have a Minister of Electricity who’s clearly done nothing.”

Goolam was angry.

“The fact that we are on stage six other the weekend when demand is at its lowest explains how catastrophic the situation is. When Ramaphosa is asked about it, he will be shocked and say “Heads will roll” but nothing will happen.”

Chris Taylor wrote.

“2024 is going to mark the fall of the corrupt ANC government. Enough is enough.”

RyanL asked:

“How about this: you only loadshed your ANC cabinet’s houses and the people that voted for the ANC? Turning their power off completely should make up for the whole country.”

Nhlanhla Grzani Leonard joked:

“Black Friday Special, brought to you by Eskom SA.”

Kgosientso Ramokgopa warns of more loadshedding

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Electricity, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, warned residents in September that there would be more loadshedding.

Ramokgopa revealed that the blackouts would be caused primarily by the maintenance of the power stations and the units. South Africans were up to their neck and voiced out their deepest frustrations. They fumed that they were fed up with the same old excuses for loadshedding.

