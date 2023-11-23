Greenhouse gas emissions are making the world as hot as it was two hundred years ago

According to a climate specialist, the world could get hotter if greenhouse gas emissions are not checked

South Africans jokingly blamed climate change on different causes like politics

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi News.

South Africans joked about why it's hot. Images: Flashpop and RomoloTavani

Source: Getty Images

The world's weather was as hot as it has been for the past four months in the mid-1800s. This is mainly due to greenhouse gas emissions. If climate change is not addressed, the world will become hotter. South Africans made light of the situation and joked about how it had been.

Greenhouse gases cause high temperatures

According to eNCA, the globe is getting hotter and hotter at unprecedented speeds and alarming levels, and scientists have greenhouse gas emissions to blame. Dr Christopher Tristos, the Director of the Climate Risk Lab at the University of Cape Town, said South Africa is ranked in the top 20 for greenhouse gas emissions worldwide. This means Mzansi plays a massive part in the climate change the globe is experiencing. Trisots believes in rapidly reducing and sustaining the levels of greenhouse gas emissions.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi laughs about high temperatures

Netizens on Facebook joked about these severe tidings.

Mo-Priesta Lesedi Tala said:

“I blame Gwede Mantashe for this extreme heatwave we are experiencing.”

Mampuru Morwamakoti Dimo exclaimed:

“I feel it. Even my tongue is sweating.”

Sidewalker KaMalandela pointed out:

“Nothing much to fuss about here. It’s almost like this every summer of every year in Limpipo.”

Mogwaneng Dot-j Floda added:

“Blade, give students their allowances. These people are angry. This is affecting climate change hence this is the hottest week ever.”

KgSfiso Mohlala remarked:

“I blame Ramaphosa for this heat.”

Thabile Moukangwe Tainly:

“Oops! My relationship is on fire.”

Nadia Visagé laughingly said:

“Yeah, I remember the 1800s fondly.”

Bnginkosi Mgabdeli:

“Today, we’ll sleep with legs hanging out the window.”

Menzi Memela:

“We’re swimming deep in our sweat.”

Charles Mathebula:

“Mos mo, we will catch fire while walking on the street.”

South Africans warned to avoid direct sunlight

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that South Africans were warned to stay indoors and avoid direct sunlight.

The South African Weather Services revealed that the heatwave travelling through much of the country is expected to last until 24 November. South Africans shared tips on how to stay cool and hydrated.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News