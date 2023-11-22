Residents in part of South Africa have been warned that the heatwave passing through will become hotter until Friday, 24 November

The South African Weather Services told citizens that they should keep as hydrated as possible and avoid direct sunlight

Netizens discussed how hot the weather has become and talked about how others can avoid being negatively affected by the heat

The heatwave that is passing through much of the country has people complaining. Images: Massimo colombo and Cavan Images

The heatwave is tearing through Johannesburg and will persist until 24 November. The South African Weather Services warned residents to avoid the sun as much as possible. Netizens shared some helpful tips on how residents can stay hydrated and were compassionate for each other and Johannesburg residents.

Heatwave to persist for a few days

According to the eNCA, the South African Weather Services' Molebohene Manthata warned of heatwave conditions that will persist through much of the country because of a high-pressure system causing hot air, which cannot escape. Residents have been encouraged to keep hydrated and avoid direct sunlight.

Residents give each other tips

Overwhelmed residents commenting on Facebook about the heat complained about the weather and gave tips.

Magda Engelbrecht said:

“Don’t let your kids walk barefoot as the roads and paving are hot! Please see to your pets too, dogs on chains without water and shade.”

Mbo Cwali exclaimed:

“In Pretoria, the heat has been high since two days ago. Even at night, it’s still hot. 5 am, and you already want to take your shirt off.”

Dineo Lill-Dee Makgatho joked:

“As I wear my sunglasses while drinking water.”

Mnene Mtimande Ngwenya asked:

“How are we supposed to avoid sunlight?”

Sir-shad Honourable Baloyi chipped n:

“Unfortunately, some of us have no choice but to expose ourselves to direct sunlight in order to provide for our offspring.”

Muxellicent Mn'wanatie laughed.

“Here in Limpopo, hot temperature is our daily bread.”

Lerenzo Glen Cuddius remarked:

“When they say Limpopo is a country, this is what they mean.”

Bongani Chauke was saddened.

“I feel sorry for security guys with boots doing access control at gates where there is no shade. The worst part is that they’re getting paid peanuts.”

