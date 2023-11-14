South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning as severe summer storms and hail damage pose threats to properties in Johannesburg and other regions

Johannesburg residents reel from recent hailstorm havoc, with heartbreaking photos and videos of homes and cars damaged by hailstones widely shared on social media

Mzansi residents have expressed devastation over widespread hailstone damage, sharing heart-wrenching images and videos on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Leveraging her experience in SA governmental reporting at Isolezwe, Phumelele Nxumalo contributes valuable insights to current affairs discussions at Briefly News.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) is warning of severe weather now that Spring is coming to an end going into summer.

SAWS warns citizens to be vigilant after a hailstorm that hit Johannesburg on Monday, 13 November. Images: @tndaba/X and @Hermaine/X

Source: Twitter

The warning follows a major hailstorm that wreaked havoc in some parts of Johannesburg, including Midrand and Rosebank, resulting in severe damage to houses and cars last night, Monday, 13 November.

SAWS says the storm was expected

Speaking to Briefly News, South African Weather Service (SAWS) meteorologist Lehlohonolo Thobela said the storm was expected in some parts of the country. He said:

"The storm was expected in some parts of North West, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng, and northern KwaZulu-Natal. The hail that hit areas in the City of Joburg, such as Midrand and Rosebank was due to high-magnitude energy. We detected the storm moving south from the North West, which then released hail as big as eggs and tennis balls when it reached Johannesburg.

"We are now towards the end of Spring going into summer, meaning heavy rains which may result in flooding can be expected in the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and the North West."

South Africans shattered over damage caused by hail

Mzansi was left devastated by the damage caused by the hailstones. Taking to X, affected netizens shared heartbreaking pictures and videos of their homes and cars. A video posted by user @DjCoachrsa shows his Mercedes Benz with both front and rear windscreens shattered and was soon flooded with heartwarming comments.

See the video below:

Below are some of the comments shared on the post:

Commenting on a video posted by user @DjCoachrsa, Mzansi shared their sympathy with those affected.

See the comments below:

@TebogoHamm14205 said:

Iyoh, sorry bro, being a victim of such can change a person."

@ThatKhumalo commented:

"Sorry Dr. Coach, I know you'll rise above this situation."

@Piru4l remarked:

"God will bless you with a profitable week and you will take care of all those damages. Harde COACH!"

@DvdNevhulaudzi commented:

"I'm feeling your pain to be honest I wish I could get piece job to fix your car."

@abuti_stapora shared the gesture:

"Eish coach I'm sorry my brother. You always help people and I have R100 left in my account, it's very little but hopefully, it might help. How can I send it to you bro? I'm sorry mf2."

@Gcinamanyisazu1 said:

"Very bad bro I feel your pain, you work very hard, please be strong."

@NonhloniphoMah1 remarked:

"This is what you're going through, not who you are. Don't be too hard on yourself, stay strong."

Ferrari damaged in Midrand hailstorm

Briefly News recently reported on a viral video with Mzansi reeling for the unlucky fellow. The video shows how one Ferrari suffered damage due to the hectic storm in Midrand. The vehicle was covered with leaves and ice, and a rear-view mirror had a large hole punctured due to the giant hailstones.

The storm, which hit shortly after 6 pm, surprised many motorists as the area experienced predominantly sunny skies over the weekend. Some car owners will have to count the costs of the damages caused to their vehicles, including our red Ferrari owner over here.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News