X users had a lot of questions about the alleged bomb threat that went viral at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria

A man working for a pyrotechnics company was apprehended after patrons claimed that he was setting a bomb up

Despite the South African Police Service and the gent’s employer clearing things up, Mzansi still probed the matter further

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Cops denied that there was a bomb at Loftus Versfeld, but Mzansi had questions. Image: STF/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africans are a demanding bunch to please, and even though allegations of a bomb during Mamelodi Sundown’s final match with Wydad were proven to be false, netizens still have suspicions. South African Police Service's spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe clarified what happened on Twitter, and Mzansi came with questions.

Police slam bomb claims

Mathe posted on her X account, @AthlendaM, clarifying the allegations. According to the TimesLIVE, a pyrotechnician who was in the crowd allegedly to set up a post-match fireworks display was misidentified as a terrorist trying to plant a bomb at Loftus Versfeld during the AFL Cup final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad.

PAY ATTENTION:

Police arrived and apprehended him. They discover that the man had the accreditation to set the pyrotechnics at the stadium, and he was not setting a bomb. Mathe posted a statement from the Pyrotechnics company Starburst Pyro, which slammed any claims that their employee was a terrorist. View the statement here.

A video of the man being apprehended with his equipment was also posted. View the video here:

Mzansi does not believe the police

South Africans found the story fishy and asked questions about the man found during the match between Sundowns and Wydad.

Tebogo asked:

“But why the fireworks in the crowd? All other sporting events I’ve attended, the fireworks are lined up next to the field or behind the benches on the rail or fence to the pitch.”

Rex wondered:

“This still doesn’t make sense to me. Why was he installing the fireworks display at the stands by the people? That is very dangerous.”

Power101@World pointed out:

“How do you expect us to believe you guys with such an explanation? The supply and display of fireworks at the end of the game while seated among the public with such unusual devices?”

Khulu Jiki M wanted to know:

“Shouldn’t this installation be done before people filled the stadium?”

Mdavavo observed:

“If so, why is he planting those fireworks where fans are sitting, and why is the crowd angry and shouting for him to be removed?”

Sundowns win the AFL final and R73 million

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Wydad during the AFL finals to clinch the title.

Sundowns hosted the Moroccan outfit at Loftus Versfeld, where they walked away with a victory and R74 million in prize money. Netizens and fans gave the team flowers for its outstanding performance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News