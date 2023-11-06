Mamelodi Sundowns' coach, Rulani Mokwena, has faith that the team will defeat Waydad in the second leg of the African Football League finals

Mokwena's side was defeated 2-1 in Morocco and have a chance to win the cup if they win 1-0 in the second leg

The Brazilians' fans stood behind their team and made suggestions on how they could ensure a victory

Mamelodi Sundowns fans have faith that their team will bounce back after suffering a defeat during the first leg of the African Football League finals against Wydad. Their positivity matches that of Masandawana coach Rulani Mokwena, who was optimistic that the team would win the AFL Cup.

Fans gave the team some suggestions on where to tweak the line-up to ensure that they win the final.

Sundowns defeated at Morocco

Mamelodi Sundowns flew to Morocco to face Wydad for the finals' first leg after playing against Al-Ahly in the semi-finals and winning.

According to Sowetan LIVE, Masandawana lost the match in Morocco after Rivaldo Coetzee scored an own goal and Wydad player Anas Serrhat scored the second from a powerful long-range kick. Abdelmounaim Boutouil ensured the Brazilians had a fighting chance when he converted from the penalty spot.

Players must rest - Mokwena

Sundowns must win 1-0 to walk away with the title. Mokwena said that the players need a lot of rest and preparation. He also remarked that the team will have to recover from the loss and ensure that the focus is on the positive aspects of the match. He was also confident that, since Mamelodi Sundowns played a better second half than the hosts, they have a chance to make a massive difference.

Sundowns fans suggest team line-up

Netizens on Facebook were supportive of their team.

Kgotso Kgatla said:

“To be honest, Sundowns is a well-oiled machine. Zwane should play second half. Elende and Mokwena are very good. Zungu must start ahead of Zwane.”

Matsobane Nel chipped in:

“Wydad is one team that knows how to screw Sundowns, but this Sunday, it must end. We can’t be their girlfriend in the finals.”

Elphus Khoza suggested:

“They simply need to score one goal and shut the back door.”

Mandla Jacob recommended:

“Zwane and Mosiba must go back to their normal positions. Please play Maboe as number 9.”

