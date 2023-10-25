Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to collect R32 million for reaching the African Football League semis

The Chloorkop team made it to the top four after defeating Angolan team Petro De Luanda recently on aggregate

However, South Africans were left with a sour taste as they roasted the team for different reasons

Mamelodi Sundowns is set to make R32 million participating in the AFL semi-finals. Images: Sia Kambou/AFP via Getty Images and Phill Magakoe/AFP via Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns is expected to make a cool R32 million for making it to the African Football League semi-finals. This is even though Masandawana drew in their latest AFL fixture, which saw them progress on aggregate goals. Fans from rival football clubs were jealous and started roasting Mamelodi Sundowns for making more money than winning silverware.

Sundowns to make R32 million from competition

According to The South African, Sundowns played Angolan side Petro De Luanda on 24 October, where they were held to a goalless draw. They won on aggregate after defeating Petro De Luanda 2-0 in the first leg of the match. Mamelodi Sundowns reportedly made an incredible R9 million from playing against the Angolan outfit. They will walk away with R32 million if they lose in the semi-finals.

Masandawana is expected to have a tough time in the semi-finals when they face Egyptian side Al-Ahly, a team known to be formidable on the African continent. Mamelodi Sundowns fan @PMSFC__ tweeted a breakdown of the money Sundowns made this season. View the tweet here.

South Africans react

Netizens commenting on the tweet had mixed reactions. Some were happy for their team, while rival team fans trashed Sundowns.

Thabo said:

“So now you’re celebrating runners-up prizes and appearance fees? I don’t even know how much Chiefs got for CAF finals.”

Registered Voter added:

“But you remain with 57 fans.”

Malesela wrote:

“Mamelodi Sundown is destroying its own players. There is no way these players can keep up with this heavy schedule.”

Steena suggested:

“Move to the EPL. Swansea had no competition in their country and moved to the EPL.”

Mlungisi Ngcobo remarked:

“Waste of time if you ask me.”

Njabulo Vilane exclaimed:

“People can mention money and all sorts of things, but I’ll always be a Buccaneer for life.”

Mamelodi sundown star roasted online

