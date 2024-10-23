Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng turned 20 on Wednesday, 23 October 2024, and received well wishes from local netizens

The winger has been a breakout star in the PSL, already winning three titles with the Bucs since his first-team debut

Local football fans wished the player well on social media and backed the player to become a South African football legend

Relebohile Mofokeng is no longer a teen sensation after the Orlando Pirates star turned 20 on Wednesday, 23 October 2024.

The Pirates star has impressed local fans since breaking into the first team and has become a regular for Bucs' coach Jose Riveiro.

Since his first-team debut, Mofokeng has eight goals for Pirates, including a late winner in the Nedbank Cup final last season.

Relebohile Mofokeng turns 20

Pirates wish Mofokeng a happy birthday on their Twitter (X) profile:

After making an impression on the local football scene, Mofokeng has been linked with a move overseas with clubs such as Scottish giants Glasgow Rangers showing an interest.

Mofokeng's rise through the football ranks has also earned him a regular place in Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad.

Fans are proud of Mofokeng

Local football fans praised Mofokeng on social media, saying they hope the player gets better with age.

MuziBucs predicts a bright future:

"Happy birthday to the young man. Win us the league and go play in Europe; there's nothing for you in the PSL."

Makwande_m is a fan:

"Rele has always been a winner."

DMN4ever hopes for the best:

"Happy birthday to him. Wishing you all the best, ntwana. Enjoy your day!!! Age gracefully, my boy."

Constitution_94 admires Mofokeng:

"The most talented kid of this decade."

Thekeycritic wished Mofokeng well:

"Happy birthday, king."

KutuDave has high hopes:

"Rele, happy birthday. I hope you have a successful and rewarding career. Savour each moment of it."

Supa_DupaFly_ has respect for the player:

"The coolest 20-year-old in the country."

Sgegede03 rates Mofokeng highly:

"Happy birthday to the golden boy of South African football, Rele Mofokeng."

Ddvlhmself01 is proud:

"Happy birthday to our national treasure. I love this boy like he's my own. I wish him a bright future. Our Rele."

XHMABASA complimented the star:

"Happy birthday to our own Ronaldinho."

Relebohile Mofokeng could wear a special jersey

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have tipped Relebohile Mofokeng to wear their iconic number 10 jersey.

The squad number has been retired in the PSL to honour club legend Jomo Sono and fans backed Mofokeng to one day wear the iconic jersey.

