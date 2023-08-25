The rumour mill has been grinding with allegations that Orlando Pirates may remove the dust off the legendary jersey number 10

The team is reportedly set to give it to rising star Relebohile Mofokeng after it was worn by legends Steve Lekoelea and Jomo Sono

Some fans believe that it's too soon, while others thought that he deserved it

Orlando Pirate's rising midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng could be in line to don the legendary number 10 Jersey.

Rumours have been flying that the young and talented playmaker may be the third player in history to wear the number.

Netizens fiercely debated the possibility of him wearing it.

The 19-year-old playmaker debuted for his club last year, and his sensational skills have earned him praise from both Pirates and rival fans. Since the beginning of the season, he had already played against Royal AM.

He was featured in the Sea Robbers' victory over Sekhukhune United when they thrashed the Limpopo-based side 5-0 to advance to the semi-finals of the MTN8 Cup. The talented playmaker has been on fans' and commentators' lips for his technical ability and his robust pace, as well as how he manoeuvres his way through defences.

But is this enough for him to be given the number 10 jersey?

The coveted jersey was only donned by legendary former Pirates player, Jomo Cosmos coach, owner Jomo Sono, and former midfield maestro Steve Lekoelea, who displayed phenomenal skill and technique as one of Mzansi's top-class players. Rumours also suggested that Pirates is talking to Jomo Sono and asking for his permission.

Netizens debate over Relebohile Mofokeng number 10 rumours

Netizens were on two sides of the camp about the possibility of Mofokeng being given the jersey when he has not featured in many games.

@tonnygerald said:

“Nonsense.”

@RsaCboy had an opinion.

“Even Messi gave away his jersey. Why not Jomo?”

@blacksuperbhero exclaimed:

“Nonsense. Barcelona’s jersey was won by greats such as Rivaldo, Ronaldinho and Messi. All these players lived up to the hype and expectations of the number and won so many trophies and scored goals. None of them refused for the history to continue.”

@Pabipasoma believed that it was too soon.

“Relax, let the boy give you a constant performance this season. Maybe then yo can give him the number 10 next season.”

@SpholaM6 wrote:

“It’s too early. This young man has not done anything to write home about.”

@MSihlesenkosi supported him.

“Give that young boy the jersey number 10 and a 5-year contract.”

