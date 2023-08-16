Soccer fans are convinced that the Orlando Pirates FC used some muthi during their recent game

The Orlando Pirates played against Chippa United this week on 15 August, and the game ended in a draw

Many are dragging famed sangoma Gogo Maweni into the mess, especially after she was pictured with the players

A shocking video of an Orlando Pirates team member rubbing the goalposts with black substance and pouring something on the soccer field has gone viral.

Orlando Pirates drew against Chippa United, and people are questioning the strength of the alleged muthi used. Image: @orlandopirates, @chippaunitedfc

There is never a dull day on social media, and the video making rounds is proof of that.

Orlando Pirates played against Chippa United on Tuesday, 15 August, and the game resulted in a draw.

A team member wearing a grey tracksuit headed to the goalposts at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha and rubbed them with a black substance.

He then proceeded to pour some liquid on the field.

Soccer players were also seen in the video, and many assumed they tried to distract people from the man's actions.

@MVProJileka posted the footage and sparked a huge debate online.

Is Gogo Maweni to blame for this? Netizens seem to think so

Many are questioning the powers of the substance, seeing the disappointing outcome of the game.

They dragged famed sangoma Gogo Maweni into the drama, saying she had a hand in this.

@LungiYou said:

"Working hard in that field will make them win that game not that muthi ..that muthi is just a curse shame."

@eng_bystuff said:

"I’m sure the instruction was all players must be behind the line."

@collsmas said:

"People say pirates must be punished. This is a bad image for our football, Nah leave pirates alone, what are you going to charge them with? Did they touch the opponent player? I wanna know the charge. maybe I'll understand, Khosi I remain."

Maweni admits to using muthi on her baby daddy

The reality star was a guest on Gigi LaMayne's podcast Point Of View, where she admitted to using muthi on her baby daddy, Thabo Rakhale.

He was also a successful Orlando Pirates player, and their relationship became sour.

Gogo Maweni unapologetically admits to using muthi on her trolls

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Maweni admitted to using muthi on her trolls.

She had also previously let her love for snakes known, and she even showed off her different breeds.

