A video showing a group of men rocking some huge white shoes at a funeral has gone viral on social media

The footage shows the men demonstrating a stomp dance routine as they surround a coffin at the graveyard

The men's odd shoes and uncommon practice left many Mzansi netizens confused as they responded with curious banter

A video of a grown group of men wearing bizarre oversized shoes at a funeral left South African social media users scratching their heads.

SA people had many questions after seeing a group of men wearing big shoes at a funeral. Image: @jayybooysens787/TikTok

Trending TikTok video shows men porting huge shoes at a funeral

The footage shows the group of men surrounding a coffin at a graveyard site wearing a uniform along with huge white shoes.

One of the men is seen leading the group as he stomps his feet, lifting the heavy-looking shows before the rest of the men join in.

The routine appears to be some form of send-off ritual for the deceased. Watch the video below:

South Africans perplexed by the men's huge footwear

As to be expected, many Mzansi people were confused by the men's shoes as they responded with questions and humour.

user75149040649560 said:

"Rest in peace Sodra, but Moruti babe empolaile."

Janice Nkuna wrote:

"Imagine having a bad day and your man pulling up in these shoes."

Mendy replied:

"I'm sorry for laughing kuthiwa kuyahlekwa ngisho kushoniwemara why the shoes ."

ntombitshabangu76 asked:

"Are those shoes for real? ."

Veronica_N commented:

"My condolences, though. I laughed before I finished the video."

Perky wrote:

"I am dating a ZCC guy. Please, they better not pull this one, you hayi ."

