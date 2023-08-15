A group of metro police officers were spotted filming the demolition of a newly constructed house

The video of the incident was shared on social media and spread like wildfire among South Africans

The scene sparked a mix of reactions, and many empathised with the homeowner who lost their property and money

Check out our special project with inspiring stories of women who overcome the challenges to succeed in construction: Women of Wonder: Building the Future!

Metro cops recorded the demolition of a house. Image: @kg08vvvvvvr

Source: TikTok

A video showing traffic officers using their phones to record the demolition of an unknown person's house is going around online.

TLB destroys new house

The cops are seen in a TikTok clip uploaded by @kg08vvvvvvr standing a few metres away from the house being destroyed by a Tractor loader backhoe (TLB). They tried to get all the good angles as the building crumbled.

Home demolition video circulates on TikTok

People were upset about the officers' behaviour, saying it was distasteful and insensitive. They speculated in the comments about why the newly built house was being taken down. Many argued that the house was erected on unauthorised land but still felt sorry for the homeowner who spent lots of money on construction costs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

Netizens pity homeowner who lost a house

@lettiedube shared:

"I just finished building my house. Do you know how much prayers, money energy, sacrifices, compromises, stress and all to reach this far? "

@rayrahab stated:

"South Africa has law! Listening to Malema will end in tears! Where is he now? You can not build anywhere you see suits you.‍♀️"

@marobela8 posted:

Shem on you even have the strength to take video. That's painful moments nagana ele ntlo ya gao."

@kokie_me mentioned:

"That's the only thing they know when coming to following their laws but they fail to look for people who have built shacks in every corner."

priscamkonto2 asked:

"Very very sad to watch. Where is this place?"

@annrams895 wrote:

"Our government who voted by us. Now look at what they're doing. Our police officers enjoying to take video."

@mankgane said:

"I feel sorry for the owner, I estimate the cost to be R300 000."

@ZeekaSAQ added:

"They waited until it was completed. Strength to the owner because mna ndingafa shame."

Off-duty cop caught on camera using SAPS van for grocery shopping, sparking debate on misuse of resources

In another article, Briefly News reported that an off-duty South African Police Service (SAPS) officer was caught red-handed allegedly misusing state resources in Limpopo.

Armed with a smartphone, an unknown good Samaritan recorded the officer out and about running personal errands using an official SAPS van.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News