An off-duty Limpopo police officer has sparked debate about whether cops should use SAPS van for personal errands

The officer was caught on camera allegedly using a police van to buy groceries with his young children

Some South Africans don't believe the officer did anything wrong, while others criticised him for misusing state resources

LIMPOPO - An off-duty South African Police Service (SAPS) officer was caught red-handed, allegedly misusing state resources in Limpopo.

An off-duty SAPS officer was caught on camera using an official police van to go grocery shopping. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Armed with a smartphone, an unknown good Samaritan recorded the officer out and about running personal errands using an official SAPS van.

Limpopo officer loads groceries in marked SAPS van

The was posted on Twitter by crime activist Yusuf Abramjee and sparked a debate among South Africans.

In the video, the officer, who is wearing casual shorts and a t-shirt, can be seen loading groceries in the back of a marked police van.

He is accompanied by two minors who social media users assumed were his children.

While some people see nothing wrong with the officer using the police van to go grocery shopping, others criticised him for misusing state resources.

South Africans debate about cop using SAPS van for grocery shopping

Below are some comments:

@JanMbetse commented:

'In marketing management, it is called; misusing company assets. The law is clear to those who follow it."

@KopediAphane asked:

"I hear what you’re saying, neh, but I also want to ask you. In your 9-5 days, have u ever not used a company phone to make private calls?"

@eye2checkmate complained:

"This is not an uncommon situation.....marked SAPS state vehicles were also used by members to attend sports events, while there are no vehicles to attend to complaints and crime scenes."

@Xixikoi3 stated

"Anyone who is driving a company/state car who never went and do personal affairs with it, raise your hands."

@qualimk criticised:

"A sad situation indeed at that time you desperate for help."

@nkuna_alton said:

"Someone out there is desperately waiting for SAPS to arrive but ke there are no vehicles at the station."

