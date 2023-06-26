A Durban cop is facing theft charges after he was arrested for trying to steal an impounded car

The incident occurred at the Isipongo SAPS pound, and the police officer was arrested instantly

South Africans are alarmed by the police officer's alleged criminal activity and wonder who they can trust to uphold the law

DURBAN - A Durban police officer's sticky fingers are about to land him in prison after he was arrested for allegedly stealing an impounded vehicle. The police officer is facing theft charges.

A police officer has been charged with the attempted theft of a Ford Ranger at a police pound. Images: Mario Gutiérrez & Darren Stewart

Durban cop allegedly hires a tow truck to steal a Ford Ranger

The police officer was implicated after another cop noticed a tow truck at the police pound. According to IOL, the incident occurred on Sunday morning, 25 June.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said a tow truck was seen at the Isipingo SAPS pound at around 9am transporting a Ford Ranger.

The truck was stopped by the commander while exiting, who asked the tow truck driver why he was taking the vehicle since no cars are allowed to be released on weekends.

The truck driver stated that a police officer, who was also present at the pound, told him to come to fetch the car. When questioned about the truck driver's allegations, the on-duty cop declined to answer and was arrested on the spot.

This is not the first time an officer of the law has been implicated in car theft. Last year, News24 reported that a traffic cop was arrested in Gauteng for allegedly being involved in the hijacking of a police officer's Volkswagen Polo in Dobsonville, Soweto

South Africans react to the police officer's alleged criminal act

@pipey47 said:

" he just thought it’s thrift shopping."

@Njabulo89622484 said:

"Who can we trust now these days?"

@kwasodiza said:

"That pound in Isipingo is a joke. My car was sent there, they looted it to the bone."

@CriticiserSteve said:

"He can just say he committed that crime because of Zimbabweans, he’ll be acquitted, remember SAns are blaming all their wrongdoings on Zimbabweans."

@kazaba_luc said:

"Shameful. Even some police members are big thieves."

