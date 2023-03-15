Four Limpopo police officers are behind bars after stealing R5 000 from undocumented foreigners

The incident took place in Groblersdal, Limpopo, on Wednesday, 8 March, while the officers were on duty

South Africans are frustrated by the incident and say police officers are in this state because of the government

GROBLERSDAL - Four members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have been arrested after stealing R5 000 from undocumented foreigners in Groblersdal, Limpopo.

Four police officers are expected to appear at Groblersdal Magistrate's Court after stealing R5 000 from undocumented foreigners. Images: Darren Stewart & Ziyaad Douglas

Source: Getty Images

The police officers were handcuffed on Tuesday, 14 March, after allegedly forcefully taking money from the illegal immigrants.

Police officers were on duty when they robbed foreigners

According to TimesLIVE, the alleged robbery occurred last Wednesday, 8 March. The cops reportedly drove an unmarked police minibus when they spotted the three men withdrawing money from an ATM at Groblersdal Mall.

The police officers, who were on duty, suspected that the men withdrawing money were in South Africa illegally and demanded they produce their passports.

When the men could not hand over their passports, the police arrested them. According to police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo, the cops placed the men in the minibus and drove away with them.

After a short while, the police officers stopped the vehicle, forcefully took R5000 from them and handed them R60 for a fare to go home.

Police officers arrested after an investigation by the anti-corruption team

According to IOL, the three men went to Motetema Police Station, which is located 12km away from Groblersdal and reported the alleged robbery.

A task team was then formed to locate the police officers before the matter was handed over to the anti-corruption task team for further investigation.

The four police officers are expected to appear at the Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 15 March and face charges of common robbery.

South Africans call out the police officers for stealing

@tloudipela said:

"If God says yes, nobody can say no. People are playing with the lives of their families because of a mere R5k. This is wrong. Wena Bheke Cele, your police officers are tsotsis because of your government."

@GosiameSera said:

"Police and bribes."

@KatlegoKaG said:

" This country."

