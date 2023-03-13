Six awaiting trial prisoners escaped while being transported by police members in Makhado, Limpopo

They were broken out by a group of heavily armed gunmen who shot at the police officers before fleeing the scene

Social media users have expressed outrage over the incident, with many saying lawlessness is getting worse

LIMPOPO - A manhunt has been launched after six awaiting trial prisoners escaped while being transported by police members in Makhado on Monday, 13 March.

In a brazen break-out, a group of heavily armed gunmen attacked and shot at the police before fleeing the scene with the prisoners. The escapees are Forward Shumba, Shingirai Nyandome, Brilliant Sibanda, Erick Sithole, Moses Zambara, and Alex Nkomo.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said the awaiting trial prisoners are Zimbabwean nationals, according to SowetanLIVE.

Five of them were arrested for robbery, attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, while Nkomo was nabbed for cable theft. The escapees and gunmen made off in sped off in a grey Mercedes-Benz and a white Toyota bakkie.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has ordered the mobilisation of police resources, including the air wing, to track down the escapees and the assailants. The public is urged not to approach the men under any circumstances.

Anyone with information can contact Col Nyelisani Mabatha on 082 565 8171, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or send a message via MySAPSApp, the Benoni City Times reported.

Mzansi disturbed by escaped prisoners

Thapelo Mkhonto said:

“Heavily armed Zimbabweans freed their fellow awaiting trial Zimbabweans from lawful detention today in Makhado.”

Knowledge Lwazi Moyo commented:

“Terrorism at its best.”

Leo Sithembiso Sibaya posted:

“The South African series continues, we are now on Season 9, Episode 3.”

Ndlovu Derik wrote:

“Pure inside job, the police were part of the deal.”

Bongani Radebe added:

“I won't be surprised when they fetch prisoners from jail itself. Foreigners are fearless and turned South Africa into a movie.”

