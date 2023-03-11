16 people who were killed in a horrific multi-vehicle accident in Limpopo will be buried in a mass funeral on Saturday, 11 March

A total of 21 people died when a taxi collided head-on with a truck when it recklessly overtook another taxi

Seven school children are among the victims being buried in Saturday's funeral service

LIMPOPO - 16 people who tragically lost their lives in a horrific accident between two taxis and a cement-mixing truck will be laid to rest in a mass funeral.

grieving families and community members will be able to say their final goodbyes in a service that will be held at Tafelkop Stadium on Saturday, 11 March.

21 people killed in horrific crash on R579 Road in Leeuwfontein, Limpopo

The horrific crash happened on Friday morning, 3 March, when one taxi tried to overtake the other recklessly. The reckless manoeuvre resulted in the taxi colliding head-on with the truck, TimesLIVE reported.

21 people lost their lives in the tragic accident, with 15 people dying at the scene of the crash and the rest of the victims succumbed to their wounds in the hospital.

Seven schoolchildren who were being transported to school at the time of the accident are among the victims who will be buried in Saturday's service, SABC News reported.

Limpopo police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the deadly crash. Meanwhile, calls for improving the R579 Road in Leeuwfontein to avoid accidents have intensified.

South Africans mourn the victims of the deadly Limpopo crash

Below are some comments:

Kedibone Maila mourned:

"School kids, may all rest well. Big loss to Limpopo."

Bomikazi Sibonda grieved:

"It's so painful."

Josef Makaba wished:

"Let them rest in eternal peace."

Madolo Nxumalo complained:

"Everything is high in South Africa crime & accident."

Moepadira Kelebogile added:

"Truck drivers and taxi drivers have serious problems shame."

Nick Malesela Moloto lamented:

"A cursed province."

