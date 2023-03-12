Costa Titch has sadly passed away and his sudden death has shaken the South African music industry

The SA rapper died on stage while he was performing at the Johannesburg Ultra Music Festival last night

South Africans on social media were heartbroken by Costa's death and posted tributes in his honour

Costa Titch collapsed and died on stage at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg. Image: @costatitch

Source: Instagram

Costa Titch has reportedly died after he collapsed on stage during his performance on Saturday night at the Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

It is believed the 27-year-old South African rapper suffered a seizure that was possibly triggered by the flashing lights at the Ultra Music Festival, reported IOL.

The official cause of death has not been confirmed but the rapper allegedly had epilepsy, a brain disorder that causes recurring seizures.

According to ZAlebs Costa's friend Junior De Rocka announced his death on his Instagram page last night.

The rapper was legally named Costa Tsobanoglou and hailed from Mbombela in Mpumalanga. Recently he featured US musician Akon and they released a remix to his hit single Big Flexa.

Tributes pour in for Costa Titch on social media

A few South Africans learned of his death last night but most are waking up to the terrible news. Many took to social media to post beautiful messages in remembrance of the late rapper. Some expressed their shock about SA artists dying in succession.

Read Twitter posts about Costa Titch's death below:

@CraftPapii asked:

"Why does he die after signing with Akon?"

@tabby_mofokeng wrote:

"I'm starting to think the SA Music Industry is cursed. Something is brewing there."

@letlhodilwe added:

"There is a deafening silence in the music industry now."

@ebbenezah commented:

"They need to investigate that smoke something is not right."

@Tendenc95 stated:

"Nah something is deeply occurring in SA."

@MskanaWepaVicto asked:

"Something is wrong with South Africa. What is this a battle of artists' deaths?"

@Nhlekeza19 shared:

"Just because it's artists dying doesn't mean death is immortal. The rich, the poor and the famous unfortunately have to suffer the same fate."

