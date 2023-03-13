DJ Zinhle has added to the long list of celebrities who have taken to social media to mourn Costa Titch's untimely passing

The Siyabonga hitmaker shared pictures and videos of the late star alongside Kiernan "AKA" Forbes

Costa Titch passed away after collapsing on stage at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre, in Johannesburg

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

DJ Zinhle is not okay following Costa Titch's untimely passing. The 28-year-old collapsed and died while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre, in Johannesburg.

DJ Zinhle has taken to social media to mourn AKA and Costa Titch. Image: @djzinhle and @costatitch.

Source: Instagram

Costa Titch's death hits hard because it came just a month after the murder of fellow South African rapper AKA who was gunned down in Durban last month.

Celebs react to Costa Titch's death

Tributes have been pouring in for the Big Flexa hitmaker. Stars like Pearl Thusi, Ntando Duma and Nadia Nakai have reacted to the news on their social media platforms.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Actress Ntando Duma said the death hit her hard because she had spoken with the star a few hours earlier. She wrote:

"This one hits harder cause I was just talking to you a few hours ago..

"You were one of a few selfless and caring humans I’ve ever known in my life. You were so kind, so good at your craft, so hardworking and yet so humble. Your humility got me every time.

"I’m deeply shattered by your passing, Costa. My heart is broken in a way you can ever imagine but I carry you in my heart for life."

DJ Zinhle Mourns Costa Titch's death

According to The South African, DJ Zinhle also took to her Instagram stories to react to Costa Titch's death. She also shared pictures of her late baby daddy Kiernan "AKA" Forbes who had a few collaborations with Costa Titch. She wrote:

"It never ends."

Video of Costa Titch collapsing on stage at the Johannesburg Ultra Music Festival trends: “ So heartbreaking”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South Africans are mourning the untimely passing of Mpumalanga rapper Costa Titch. The 27-year-old musician suddenly collapsed on stage at a music concert at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The cause of his death is still unknown but speculations suggest that it was an epileptic seizure, reported IOL.

One fan posted a video showing the moment he fell and supposedly died, and it went viral. Costa can be seen in the clip performing with fellow artists. The Big Flexa hitmaker initially fell and quickly got up, he collapsed for the second time, and the other performers on stage rushed to attend to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News