South Africans are still trying to piece together the news of rapper and dancer Costa Titch's death

The star allegedly collapsed and died while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre, in Johannesburg

According to reports, the star who had a history of epilepsy might have suffered a seizure due to the flashing lights that were on the stage

Costa Titch's death has left many South Africans at a loss for words. The star's untimely death comes just a month after fellow rapper AKA's murder.

A report seemingly suggested Costa Titch’s cause of death. Image: @costatich.

Source: Instagram

The 28-year-old Big Flexa hitmaker collapsed and died during a performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Expo Centre, in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Reports suggest that Costa Titch's seizure may have been triggered by flashing lights on the stage

According to IOL, the late rapper's cause of death has not yet been established but there are reports suggesting that his seizures might have been triggered by the flashing lights on the stage.

Per the publication, Costa Titch, real name Costantinos Tsobanoglou had a long history of seizures and he reportedly suffered one during a performance.

Costa Titch's family confirms star's death in a statement, asks for prayers

According to The South African, Costa Tich's family confirmed the news of his death in a statement shared on social media.

The family thanked those who were with him at the time of his death for their assistance. They also asked for love and prayers and they go through the difficult phase of losing a loved one. The statement read:

"We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those who were present in his last hours on this earth. As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves."

Nadia Nakai shattered by Costa Titch’s passing, questions God in Twitter posts: “Death please stop”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Nadia Nakai is still getting used to living without Kiernan "AKA" Forbes after he was killed in early February.

The 40 Bars hitmaker was shaken by the death of yet another rapper Costa Titch who passed away on Saturday night at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg. Costa collapsed on stage during his performance in front of thousands of screaming fans.

Bragga went on social media to express her distress about the music industry mourning talent in succession, reported ZAlebs.

