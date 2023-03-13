Organisers of UltraSA have come under fire from social media users for their emotionless tribute to Costa Titch

The star reportedly died after collapsing while performing at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday

Fans called out UltraSA for sharing a tribute taken from a screenshot even though Costa Titch collapsed at their event

Social media users have heavily blasted UltraSA for not showing enough remorse in the tribute they posted following Costa Titch's death.

Costa Titch's fans have slammed UltraSA for their tribute to the late star. Image: @costatitch.

Source: Instagram

The Big Flexa hitmaker collapsed during his performance at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday. He reportedly died in the hospital a few hours later.

Costa Titch's family confirm star's death in a statement

Costa Titch's family issued a statement confirming the news to fans who couldn't believe he was gone. The family thanked those who helped him in his final hours on earth. Part of the statement read:

"We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those who were present in his last hours on this earth. As a family, we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves."

UltraSA under fire for not showing enough remorse in tribute to Costa Titch

After calls from many fans to say something following Costa Titch's death, UltraSA finally broke their silence. The event organisers shared a screenshot from a phone's notes noting that they were devastated by Costa Titch's untimely passing. Part of the statement read:

"We are devastated by the sudden loss of the beloved South African artist Costa Titch, who tragically passed away this weekend.

"Our deepest thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with his family, friends and our entire community who are together mourning this heartbreaking loss."

Costa Titch's fans react to UltraSA's "emotionless" tribute to the star

Social media users came out guns blazing at UltraSA for failing to draft a proper heartfelt condolence message to the star who collapsed during their event on Saturday.

@xabashishi_ said:

"It literally happened at your event and you post a screenshot from the notes app? Hectic scenes."

@laylavanniekaap wrote:

"Not even on official letterhead with a signature from the organisers, but a screenshot from the notes app. Wow."

@pradadasanii added:

"The way you put out this statement is so distasteful because this happened at your event dude."

Akon mourns death of Costa Titch after Amapiano artist collapsed on stage: "God's plans intervened"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Akon has taken to his timeline to mourn the death of Costa Titch. The Amapiano and hip-hop star signed an international deal with Akon's record label, Konvict Kulture.

Costa Titch died over the weekend. He was performing at the Ultra Music Festival when he collapsed on stage and passed on. The star collaborated with Akon on his Big Flexa remix. Taking to Instagram, Akon paid tribute to the late artist.

Akon shared that he was convinced that Costa Titch would impact the world music scene. He shared that Costa was on his way to becoming a global superstar when "God's plans intervened".

