The Cape Town Cycle Tour hosted on Sunday, 13 March, ended with one fatality and numerous injuries

The event organisers said that 220 cyclists were seen by medical staff along the route and at the finish line

The cycle tour has periodically been marred by unfortunate deaths, with three occurring in 2018 and one in 2020

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

CAPE TOWN - A cyclist died while participating in the Cape Town Tour on Sunday, 12 March.

Cape Town Cycle Tour organisers express their deep condolences following the death of a cyclist. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The event organisers have expressed their sincerest condolences, but the details surrounding the unfortunate passing of the rider are still under investigation and have not been disclosed.

220 cyclists needed medical attention during Cape Town Cycle Tour, 19 were sent to hospital

Medical staff providing emergency assistance had their hand full during the cycling race. SABC News reported that about 220 cyclists sought medical attention from doctors, nurses and medical personnel along the route and at the finish line.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

79 people were attended to by emergency medical service vehicles, while 19 were transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

The Cape Town Tour organisers released a statement detailing cyclists' many injuries.

The statement said:

"Most of the injuries were soft tissue injuries as a result of falls; this was predominantly knees, elbows, shoulders and wrists."

Cape Town Cycle Tour has history of participant deaths

According to News24, Sunday's death was not the first to occur during the physically demanding event.

In 2018, two riders and a course marshal were killed during the race. A similar incident happened in 2020 when one male cyclist collapsed and died soon after completing the race.

South Africans mourn the death of Cape Town Cycle Tour cyclist

South Africans shared messages of condolence following the cyclist's unfortunate death.

Lydia Potts commented:

"Our heartfelt condolences to the family."

Mongi Mndayi complained:

"2023 is just a cursed year, every second is death."

Livhuwani Fulufhelo Tshigoba said:

"Artists and athletes are dying on duty these days."

Sibusiso Sindane claimed:

"RIP. It looks like exercising is overrated, sometimes athletes die now and then these days."

Papey Qekela speculated:

"It was probably the heat."

Video of Costa Titch collapsing on stage at the Johannesburg Ultra Music Festival trends: “So heartbreaking”

In another story, Briefly News reported that South Africans are mourning the untimely passing of Mpumalanga rapper Costa Titch. The 27-year-old musician suddenly collapsed on stage at a music concert at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The cause of his death is still unknown, but speculations suggest that it was an epileptic seizure, reported IOL.

One fan posted a video showing the moment he fell and supposedly died, which went viral. Costa can be seen in the clip performing with fellow artists. The Big Flexa hitmaker initially fell and quickly got up, then he collapsed for the second time and the other performers on stage rushed to attend to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News