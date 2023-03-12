A video showing Costa Titch collapsing on stage during his performance is trending on social media

The SA rapper suddenly died in front of a hyped crowd at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg

Fans trying to make sense of his death are discussing the heartbreaking video of his final moments

A video of Costa Titch's last moments on stage and his collapse at the Jozi Ultra Music Festival went viral.

Source: Instagram

South Africans are mourning the untimely passing of Mpumalanga rapper Costa Titch. The 27-year-old musician suddenly collapsed on stage at a music concert at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

The cause of his death is still unknown but speculations suggest that it was an epileptic seizure, reported IOL.

Fan posts video of Costa Titch's collapse on Twitter

One fan posted a video showing the moment he fell and supposedly died, and it went viral. Costa can be seen in the clip performing with fellow artists. The Big Flexa hitmaker initially fell and quickly got up, he collapsed for the second time, and the other performers on stage rushed to attend to him.

Watch the Twitter video of Costa Titch's final moments on stage below:

SA reactions to Costa's viral video

@officially_solo mentioned:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@BadmonThuggin posted:

"The smoke and the lights could’ve played a part."

@luk_254 asked:

"So he collapsed the first time, and those people instead of rushing him to the hospital got him up to continue with the performance?"

@mikezwini87 shared:

"That smoke might have made it hard for him to breathe."

@YourAunt12 added:

"If he naturally had seizures in the past, he was not supposed to be exposed to disco lighting and loud music, it triggers the nerves."

@Njabulo_rx tweeted:

"Man stood up and took his last breath."

@VeeFelicity mentioned:

"Not only do we keep losing people, but we also get to see their last moments of life.‍♀️"

@Buhle94411819

"The first fall was a sign and he wanted to soldier on. This is so heartbreaking."

