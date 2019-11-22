Bongani Bingwa age, children, career, wife, education, Instagram, petition

Bongani Bingwa is a South African journalist, actor, voice artist, and TV presenter. He rose to fame for his role on the investigative show Carte Blanche and its spinoffs. Currently, he is the host of the hit breakfast show on Radio 702. For years, Bongani has interviewed high profile people, including musicians, actors, politicians, and other thought leaders.

Bongani Bingwa is a multi-talented individual and has been in the limelight since his teenage years. Today, he is one of the most influential figures in the South African media industry.

Bongani Bingwa's bio

Where was Bongani Bingwa born? The radio presenter was born in Eastern Cape, South Africa, in 1974. At age 12, he moved to Gauteng and began pursuing his passion for radio. He would frequently listen to several influential radio presenters at the time.

Education

The journalist went to a local South African high school. After graduating from secondary school, he joined the University of Witwatersrand, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree with majors in English and History.

After graduating from university, the renowned actor and radio host took a few courses related to youth development. The 702 radio presenter is fluent in English, isiZulu and isiXhosa, and also speaks some Afrikaans.

Career

The journalist started his broadcasting journey over two decades ago. In 1993, he presented a children's show on SABC'S TV1. Later, he landed different TV host roles in various networks, including the Your Own Business show on Channel O.

Bongani then worked as a journalist and presenter for the investigative television show Carte Blanche. During this time, he interviewed high-profile guests, including politicians, authors, community leaders, and celebrities.

His most notable guests include Graca Machel, Tony Blair, Al Gore, Thabo Mbeki and Rudi Giuliani. He has also had the opportunity to speak in big conferences at both government and corporate events.

After Carte Blanche, he joined Radio 702 in 2005. He first worked as a news anchor on the television station. He then became the host of the show's hugely popular afternoon drive show, Talk at Nine. He then became the network's breakfast show host and is now one of the most popular 702 presenters.

Bongani Bingwa's 702 topics include current economic and political issues, societal problems, and other issues affecting South Africans.

Films and television shows

Here is a look at the television shows in which Bingwa has appeared.

Generations (1994) as a lawyer

(1994) as a lawyer Isidingo (1998) as Clement Khanyile.

(1998) as Clement Khanyile. Jozi Streets (2004-present) as Patrick.

(2004-present) as Patrick. Zero Tolerance (2004-present) as Zach Zongwane.

(2004-present) as Zach Zongwane. Takalani Sesame (2000)

Is Bongani Bingwa gay?

While there have been rumours surrounding Bongani's sexual orientation, the actor is not gay. He is married and has a daughter. Not much is known about Bongani Bingwa's wedding, but he occasionally posts photos of his wife and daughter.

Who is Bongani Bingwa's partner?

Bongani Bingwa's wife is occasionally seen on his Instagram photos. However, not much is known about her. Most recently, the actor and his family were pictured hanging out on Bongani's daughter's birthday. However, the actor captioned the post with a statement that implied he and his wife were no longer together.

The post read that 'Children should see both their parents happy together - even if it's without each other.'

Bongani Bingwa Twitter and Instagram

The journalist is very active on social media. He has a Twitter account with over 124k followers and an Instagram account with more than 10k followers.

He mostly uses his Twitter account to address issues that affect modern society and is vocal about various topics making news in South Africa and beyond.

The petition against Bongani Bingwa

In February 2022, the 702 reporter became the subject of a petition against what some termed as ‘subliminally promoting illegal immigration.’ This issue arose after a tweet Bongani made regarding job reservations by the South African government:

Following this, a Twitter user by the name African Renaissance began an online petition accusing Bingwa of misusing the 702 media platform to discredit South African citizens through biased reporting. The petition asks for an unqualified apology from the reporter, and that 702 distances itself from his unpatriotic stance. The petition had 6000 supporters as at March 2022.

Bongani Bingwa's net worth

According to the Jobs Market Update website, the radio host's net worth in 2022 is $1.9 Million. However, this is not an official net worth figure. What is Bongani Bingwa's salary at radio 702? He reportedly earns about R172,636 (about $11,196.62) per year.

Bongani Bingwa is undoubtedly one of the most popular South African radio and television journalists. His roles on different television shows have contributed to his fame. The media personality is known for keeping his personal life away from the limelight. His success in the media industry inspires many young people.

