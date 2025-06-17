Trompies group member Eugene Mthethwa has come under fire regarding a shooting which happened 28 years ago

The victim, Thulani Stanley Kweyama, was allegedly shot outside a club in 1997, and the family reportedly blames the EFF MP

Eugene is again in the spotlight regarding this murder, as the family has written to parliament to seek justice

The uncle of the late Thulani Stanley Kweyama has ramped up his plea for justice by writing to parliament regarding the murder of his nephew. Dumisani Kweyama reportedly believes Eugene Mthethwa is the culprit, and he wants justice.

Eugene accused of murder

Trompies group member Eugene Mthethwa is in the spotlight for the alleged murder, which happened 28 years ago, in 1997, in Soweto, reports Sunday World.

Kweyama, who was allegedly 29 years old at the time, was allegedly shot outside a club on 13 December. After the Orlando West Police officers failed to bring closure to the family, they have escalated the matter by writing to the principal in parliament.

In the apparent letter, the news publication reported that it was directed to Joseph M Gluwa, who is the chairperson of the sports, arts and culture committee.

Inside Kweyama family's scathing letter

The letter starts off by stating that the Kweyama family is a law-abiding family who have no political influence. They questioned why the EFF MP was given a seat in parliament while he is linked to the unsolved murder.

"As the family, we wonder how Mr Eugene Mthethwa was sworn in to work in the RSA Parliament after he, by his admission in the press, killed somebody," Dumisani was quoted saying.

They claimed to have written to the police in May 2025, but they were ignored. The family also questions why Eugene Mthethwa was acquitted of this case, and which courtroom did this take place.

"Justice for Thulani is not just a family matter; it is a matter of ethical governance, public accountability and human dignity."

The case remains a mystery as the allegations currently remain unproven.

Trompies singer Eugene Mthethwa is linked to an alleged murder in 1997. Image: Simplyeugene01

Source: Twitter

Eugene Mthethwa sets record straight

According to the report, Mthethwa did an interview with Drum where he spoke of a similar incident which took place in 2002.

The star said he and his bandmates were performing at the club, and the victim came to watch them perform. He stated that he did not live very far from the venue. When he approached his car, he noticed a man carrying a screwdriver trying to open his car.

Mthethwa said he approached the man to confront him, but was instead jumped.

"He got up and scratched my car from top to bottom, so it was evident that he wanted to attack me; therefore, I pulled out my gun," he told the news publication.

The singer recalled shooting the said man once in the abdomen and then rushing him to the hospital. After he was pronounced dead, he went to the man's family to give his version of events.

Eugene accused of harassment

Source: Briefly News