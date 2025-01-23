The EFF MP and Trompies member Eugene Mthethwa has been accused of harassment by a record producer

This was after Mthethwa went on a rant about some of the entertainment industry administrators on social media

The EFF MP also criticised four entertainment industry veterans and also undermining their credibility

EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa was accused of harassment. Image: @simplyeugene01

Source: Instagram

The Trompies founder and EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa has caused trouble once again in the entertainment industry.

The famous star was recently accused of harassment after he criticised some very important music administrators who are also known veterans in the entertainment industry.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mthethwa took a swipe at these members questioning their credibility in the music industry and also comparing them to Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung.

He wrote:

"In soccer, we know who Irvin Khoza and Kaizer Motaung are and why they lead in the soccer fraternity. In the music fraternity, who are these [administrators]? Which record company do they own? Which artists were made by them? What qualifies them to run the industry?"

He also mentioned that many artists have been suppressed for far too long and that their demands have never been met by the music administrators, who don't own a record label or have never had one in the past.

However, record producer Stanley Khoza didn't take this post lying down as he accused Mthethwa of harassment and also claimed that he would be taking legal action against the Trompies founder.

He said:

"I’m consulting with a lawyer because Eugene has been harassing me for a while, and I’ve remained silent as I prefer not to act out of character. I never expected him to stoop that low as a parliamentarian. He has been dismissing my music credentials, even though they are easily verifiable and right in front of him."

