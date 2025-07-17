Mr JazziQ trended on social media after a photo of him in the sheets with a mystery woman was shared online

The photo was shared by controversial social media user Chris Excel, who suggested that Mr JazziQ was following in the footsteps of another controversial Amapiano artist

The picture stirred mixed reactions, with some making light of the situation, while others criticised him

Mr JazziQ trended after a photo of him in bed with a young woman leaked.

Source: Getty Images

Popular Amapiano producer and DJ Mr JazziQ is dominating headlines for the wrong reasons once again. Mr JazziQ is topping social media trending charts after a picture of him in bed with a woman was leaked online.

While the Amapiano producer born Tumelo Manyoni has been linked to several celebrities, he has notoriously kept his private life under wraps. But like Kabza De Small and many others before him have found out, the internet always finds a way to expose what’s meant to stay private.

Mr JazziQ trends after private bedroom picture leaks

On Thursday, 17 July 2025, popular social media user @ChrisExcel102 shared a screenshot of Mr JazziQ in bed with an unknown woman. The controversial social media user suggested that Mr JazziQ was following in the footsteps of fellow Amapiano producer Busta 929, who previously trended for similar scandals. The post was captioned:

“Our Brother JazziQ following on Busta 929's footsteps now 😭😭😭😭”

The screenshot, which appears to be from a video, shows Mr JazziQ in bed with a yet-to-be-identified young woman. The woman is holding the phone with her right hand, flashing a peace sign with her left and sticking out her tongue. Mr JazziQ leans in for the selfie/video.

See the picture below:

What did Mzansi say about the leaked picture of Mr JazziQ?

In the comments section, netizens didn’t waste time weighing in, with many dragging Mr JazziQ, while others joked about the situation. Others wished Musa Khawula wasn’t behind bars so he would give the gist regarding the situation.

Here are some of the reactions:

@BhuddahTheThird asked:

“Do you prefer he chows the single mothers you are always cooking?”

@mqhelenqabankos mused:

“You hop on the gram, see a gem and take note of it and you make vow to come back for it when you’ve got your life figured out because that’s how much value you see in it, only to find out she’s been passed around like ping pong two months ago by DJs and celebs…😌”

@majoyana31 asked:

“Can someone tell me where’s Musa Khawula 🤔Is he back in jail or what 🤔There’s no one does the gossip like him and we are missing out a lot ‼️😭”

@Zani_Baccaria claimed:

“They all chow 2K girls, we just don't have proof. 🤦”

@ICnyjja said:

“I'm not even surprised at this point.”

@frisco_deep shared:

“Let the brother eat, even the sofa doesn't complain when she is sitting on it.”

A photo of Mr JazziQ in bed with a mystery woman leaked.

Source: Instagram

Who has Mr JazziQ dated?

While Mr JazziQ has kept his girlfriend private, Briefly News reports that he has been linked to numerous celebrity women.

In 2022, reports circulated that Mr JazziQ had been dating five women at once. The interest in the producer's private life was piqued after Musa Khawula had shared a video of Mr JazziQ being cosy with Andile Mpisane's baby mama, Sithelo Shozi.

He was also linked with actress and model Khanya Mkangisa, among other lesser-known women.

