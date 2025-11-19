A throwback photo on Instagram showed a younger Black Coffee in the centre, between pantsula dancers

The image captured the future Grammy winner staring into the camera

The caption celebrated humble beginnings and faith, instantly going viral once followers spotted Nkosinathi Maphumulo in the middle

Black Coffee's older days with pantsula dancers shown in viral picture. Image: realblackcoffee

Johannesburg dancer Solly Phegane uploaded the vibrant photograph depicting a younger Black Coffee on November 17, 2025. The picture shows a group of young men dressed in typical early-2000s street style, standing together in an open yard.

Right in the centre, a noticeably younger Black Coffee, who now owns an R8.3-million Ferrari, stares at the camera, posing for the moment.

The post was captioned: “Look where we come from in the dancing industry. From our early ages, we did this pantsula dancing. God is watching us and he we will provide. One day we will celebrate our victory,” tagging fellow crew members @matomechiloane and @shanemaja.

See the post below:

Fans instantly recognise Black Coffee in the middle

The reactions came thick and fast once people realised who was front and centre.

Black Coffee’s journey from township sessions to global icon

Black Coffee grew up in a musical household and moved between Durban and the Eastern Cape before settling in Johannesburg in the early 2000s. After a life-changing car accident left him with permanent paralysis in his left arm, he turned fully to music production, releasing his self-titled debut album in 2005 under Soul Candi.

His breakthrough arrived with the 2009 single We Dance Again, followed by the critically acclaimed album Home Brewed (2009) and Africa Rising (2012), which earned him multiple Metro FM and South African Music Awards. Residencies at Hï Ibiza, headline slots at Coachella (2019), Tomorrowland, and Circoloco followed, making him the first South African DJ to sell out Madison Square Garden in October 2023.

His 2021 album Subconsciously brought a Grammy nomination, and in 2024 he became the first South African artist to win the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Today, Black Coffee commands some of the highest booking fees on the planet, is involved in AMIRI South Africa, and continues to mentor young producers while headlining the world’s biggest festivals.

Speaking to the success that his music and other business interests have amassed, the Grammy-winning DJ recently bought a house worth over R150 million.

Black Coffee recently purchased a house for R157 million. Image: realblackcoffee

Freshly divorced, Black Coffee is in love again

After his highly publicised divorce from actress Enhle Mbali, Black Coffee has not shied away from love. Briefly News recently reported that the DJ, in a romantic moment, filmed his girlfriend driving his luxury car.

