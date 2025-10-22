DJ Black Coffee purchased a new luxury home, located on the most expensive street in South Africa

The purchase is regarded as the highest-priced property deal in South Africa for 2025, despite Black Coffee paying R3 million below the asking price

Social media users weighed in on the luxury property purchase, with some suggesting how he was going to use it

DJ Black Coffee purchased a R157 million home in Cape Town after he finalised his divorce from Enhle Mbali. Image: realblackcoffee

Halala! Internationally acclaimed South African producer and DJ Black Coffee is now the proud owner of a plush Cape Town home worth hundreds of millions of Rands. This comes days after the top DJ dominated headlines when his estranged former wife, Enhle Mbali, confirmed that their divorce had been finalised.

DJ Black Coffee is renowned for keeping his life under wraps and often lifts the veil with social media posts. Sometimes, media reports give South Africans a glimpse into DJ Black Coffee’s world of luxury and opulence. Days after Enhle Mbali confirmed the finalisation of their divorce, Black Coffee purchased a R157 million Cape Town home through his company.

Inside Black Coffee's new R157 million Cape Town home

According to a report by News24, Black Coffee’s new home is located on Nettleton Road in Clifton, a street regarded as the most expensive in South Africa. The publication also reported that estate agents who spoke to the publication crowned the R157 million purchase as the highest-priced property deal closed this year, even though the property was reportedly sold R3 million below the initial asking price of R160 million.

The building, referred to as the Pentagon, was designed by the world-renowned architect Stefan Antoni. The R157 million home boasts a cinema, gym and vast deck with a rim-flow pool. It also has five en-suite bedrooms, which are accessible by an elevator. Each of the bedrooms offers sweeping views and a private balcony. The Pentagon has parking bays that can only handle five of the numerous luxury cars Black Coffee owns. The home also has two self-contained staff quarters.

News24 reports that, according to documents obtained from the Deeds Office, the property was purchased by Little Ark Holdings, which lists Black Coffee as a director. When contacted by News24 for comment, Black Coffee’s publicist, Kim Sineke, declined, saying that the DJ has a “quiet personal and business life” and likes to maintain “as much privacy as possible”.

SA reacts to Black Coffee's new multi-million Rand home

After social media user @CoruscaKhaya shared that Black Coffee had purchased a new mansion, netizens weighed in with a mix of reactions. While some applauded Black Coffee for making the purchase, others explained why he should rent it out.

Here are some of the comments:

@HNwaike said:

"He is not a politician or tenderpreneur or afflicted with the government, so it’s not our business."

@RayMaboya opined:

"Perfect buyer for the property. He'll make his money back. He's the person who can rent it out to his mates coming from abroad. They trust him, and he can make their stay memorable. He'll probably make more than R5m a year on the property. Good move, perfect fit."

@TboozeSA shared:

"One of the most sought-after rental properties. Its going rate is around R80k per day off-peak. It’s a good business move considering Cape Town is a tourist attraction town."

@SEMolekwa said:

"I know a successful DJ can make some good money, but I didn’t know they could make hundreds of millions and be ultra-rich like global company founders."

@29Bagzz shared:

"Take out a loan, purchase the property, make it publicly known that it’s owned by a public figure, rent it out from the traffic that info will generate until it pays off the loan."

DJ Black Coffee bought a multi-million Rand home days after he finalised his divorce from Enhle Mbali. Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair

How does DJ Black Coffee make his money?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee doesn't only make his money from music.

In the 2021 report, the publication listed the 8 companies owned by the music producer. His business investments range from property, technology, and healthcare.

