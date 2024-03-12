Black Coffee recently shared a photo chilling in his garage with his multimillion-rand supercars

The DJ showed off his collection worth over R20M, from a Bentley Flying Spur to a Maserati MC20

Mzansi is in awe of Coffee's impressive car collection and ridiculously long money

Black Coffee stunned fans with his impressive supercar collection. Images: realblackcoffee

In honour of his birthday, Black Coffee basked in his glory with a photo with his supercars. The DJ took a picture sitting in his garage, or should we say his showroom, marvelling at his impressive collection ranging from a Maserati MC20 to a classic Bentley Flying Spur.

Black Coffee shows off multimillion-rand car collection

One celebrity who is respected not only for their success and riches but also for how they spend those riches is Black Coffee.

The internationally acclaimed DJ has, on numerous occasions, shown Mzansi that he is not one to mess with, from the people he associates himself with to the luxurious pieces he drops big bucks on.

We saw this when he flaunted his multimillion-rand Patek Philippe for his birthday celebration/ housewarming.

Today, he took it up a notch and shared a photo in his showroom of a garage, giving fans a look at his impressive car collection.

In a photo posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Coffee sat beside his Maserati MC20 (R7.7M) and 2015 Ferrari 458 (R9.9M) while his Bentley Flying Spur (R4.7M) sat pretty in the back.

Another netizen, PMCAFRICA showed a video of more of Coffee's vehicles:

Mzansi raves over Black Coffee's cars

Netizens are impressed by Coffee's supercars and showered him with praise:

DonaldMakhasane said:

"Very nice. Not even the witches could take this from him."

Sandiso__N claimed:

"This man can buy SA's whole music industry."

CalliePhakathi posted:

"He's swimming with the big sharks now."

The_A_Wagon was stunned:

"Garage? That's a showroom!"

MangamahleM5 responded:

"A celebrity with actual talent and substance, this is a person you can actually look up to career-wise.

