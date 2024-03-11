A well-known Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, spoiled himself with a one-of-a-kind Rolls Royce Spectre

The man took to his Instagram account to show off the new whip, which is manufactured based on his specifications

The online community reacted to the news, with many showering him with congratulatory messages

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo shows off Rolls-Royce Spectre worth R10 million. Images: @sir_wicknell/ Instagram, @Bloomberg/ Getty Images

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo took to his Instagram account to show off his new whip, Rolls-Royce Spectre.

In the post, Chivayo revealed that he was invited by Rolls-Royce to the official factory handover and to reveal his latest baby. He added that the ride is the first of its kind in Zimbabwe as it was manufactured to his exact specifications.

"It's now ready to be flown to Rolls Royce South Africa (Daytona) for a quick pre-delivery inspection (PDI) then it's heading straight home to HARARE to its PROUD owner yours truly."

The business owner thanked God for making it all possible. In the video, he couldn't hold his excitement; he was seen kneeling and praying to the highest - God.

According to News24, The Spectre costs about R9.1 million before options and any import taxes.

Zim businessman buys one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce

Netizens stanned the businessman

Many online users flooded the businessman's comment section with congratulatory messages.

@seankingston said:

"You deserve the best my brother !! Ya heart is to pure GOD Will never Leave u a stray ❤❤❤."

@fally_ipupa_jnr celebrated:

"Congrats my brother, well done."

@annakoury_xo beamed:

"So happy for you Wicks ."

@drprincec adored:

"I couldn’t stop smiling ."

