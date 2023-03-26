Connie Ferguson is one of the few South African actresses who live a comfortable life and fans love her for that

The Kings of Joburg star has been hailed by social media users for not flaunting her wealth on social media despite having the resources and platform

Connie Ferguson has an eye for expensive cars and her impressive car collection recently got her followers talking

Connie Ferguson never brags about her wealth on social media but the star has a mouthwatering car collection.

Connie Ferguson's car collection is allegedly worth a cool R30 million. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Ferguson who is regarded as one of the richest celebrities in South Africa reportedly has an impressive R30 million car collection

According to The South African, The Queen actress enjoys a collection of fancy rides. The 52-year-old star's mouthwatering car collection includes a R4 million Austin Martin, R4.7 million Lamborghini Urus, R4.8 million Rolls Royce, R2.7 million Maserati, R6 million Bentley, R2.4 million Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, R3.7 million Range Rover and a R1.9 million Mercedes Benz AMC63.

Connie Ferguson shares glimpse of her expensive car collection on Instagram

Connie Ferguson has shared pictures and videos with some of her pricey whips on her Instagram page, and some of them have personalised plates written 'Icons'.

The star had her followers drooling when she showed off her Lamborghini Urus in a viral video.

Connie Ferguson: A closer look at her huge mansion with cool features like a lush staircase

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Connie Ferguson has come a long way since her days as the cunning Karabo Moroka on Generations. The actress has established a legacy for herself and her children by co-founding Ferguson Films with her late husband, Shona Ferguson.

Connie's huge earnings from popular telenovelas such as The Queen have allowed her to live a lavish lifestyle, including owning an expensive mansion.

Connie Ferguson is a legendary Mzansi actress who has appeared in numerous television series. The stunner's character Karabo Moroka on Generations is still the most iconic acting role of her career. She has, however, continued to make significant moves in the film and acting industry.

Source: Briefly News