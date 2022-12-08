Connie Ferguson has come a long way since her days as the cunning Karabo Moroka on Generations. The actress has established a legacy for herself and her children by co-founding Ferguson Films with her late husband, Shona Ferguson. Connie's huge earnings from popular telenovelas such as The Queen have allowed her to live a lavish lifestyle, including owning an expensive mansion.

The Ferguson mansion is rumoured to cost over R15 million. Image: @connie_ferguson/Instagram and @FergusonFilms/Facebook

Connie Ferguson is a legendary Mzansi actress who has appeared in numerous television series. The stunner's character Karabo Moroka on Generations is still the most iconic acting role of her career. She has, however, continued to make significant moves in the film and acting industry.

Connie and her late husband, Shona Ferguson's, efforts in producing Mzansi's best telenovelas have provided them with a luxurious lifestyle. The Fergusons are said to own the largest and most expensive celebrity mansion in South Africa.

According to ZAlebs, the luxurious house price ranges between R15 and R19 million.

Briefly News reached out to Platinum Global, a real estate agency, to better understand pricing, and they confirmed that location plays a significant role in sales.

"There are multiple things we take into consideration when deciding on pricing. For example, we take into consideration your location. Location is the main contributor to pricing. Some people buy the property because of the location."

Where is Connie Ferguson's massive mansion located?

According to ZAlebs, the actress' home is in the upscale suburbs of Johannesburg. In a video posted on her official Instagram account, Connie revealed that the lush mansion is perched on a hill and has the most breathtaking view.

The view conveys a sense of calmness and serenity. High walls surround the house, and a massive driveway leads to and from the main gate. The house's exterior is painted in grey shades, with the driveway surrounded by flowers and grass for a pop of colour.

The video was posted in 2018 by The Queen actress and showed her late husband, Shona Ferguson, riding into their home on a motorcycle, revealing their expansive front yard.

While Shona was alive, the famous couple frequently shared many clips showcasing their love in their shared home. But unfortunately, Connie now has to live in the mansion without the love of her life for the rest of her life after Shona died in 2021.

What is the interior design of Connie Ferguson's mansion like?

Now that we've seen how stunning the film director's house exterior is, the cool interior will blow your mind.

Connie frequently posts videos and photos of the inside of her home on her official Instagram account.

The cool features inside the mansion always leave online followers in awe. Let's go over the cool features one by one, beginning with:

1. Connie Ferguson has a staircase with metallic rings in her mansion

According to The Citizen, in a video the actress posted on her Instagram page while showcasing her Huawei P50 pocket phone, her home's fabulous features could be seen.

The video begins with Connie walking down the spiral tiles of the staircase with metal railings, which leads to a black grand piano by the mansion's entrance.

Connie has taken countless photos by the opulent staircase.

2. Connie Ferguson's living room reeks of opulence

The living room's colour was also visible in the viral snaps and photos that always give fans a glimpse of her home. The walls are painted grey and white, and framed pictures and artworks adorn them, making the otherwise dull colours more appealing to the eye.

Connie appears to prefer colours that do not catch the eye. According to The Citizen, the living room furniture is also neutrally coloured.

3. Connie Ferguson's kitchen is to die for

Shona's video from last year showed Ferguson's expensive Kitchen. The kitchen has an open layout with an island in the centre, providing more free space to move around while preparing meals.

The kitchen is fully equipped, and the walls are red. The cabinets and drawers are painted white to match the walls.

Connie can be seen in the video moving freely from the kitchen to the living room in a matter of seconds. Whoever uses the kitchen will not be bored because they can chat with whoever is sitting in the living room.

