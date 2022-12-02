Actress Connie Ferguson has taken to her timeline to reflect on 21 years of marriage and penned a beautiful message to her late hubby, Shona Ferguson

The Queen star shared that she and Shona would have celebrated their 21st anniversary if he was still alive following his death in 2021

Mzansi celebs and Connie's fans took to her timeline to wish her a happy anniversary and said they still believe true love exists

Widow Connie Ferguson has penned a beautiful love post on her timeline. The Queen actress shared that this year would've marked 21 years since she and late hubby, Shona Ferguson, tied the knot.

Connie Ferguson reflected on 21 years of marriage to her late hubby, Shona Ferguson.

Source: Instagram

Connie's late hubby and best friend died from Covid-19 complications in mid-2021. Taking to Instagram, Connie said she knows how much Shona Ferguson loved her, adding that true love never dies.

In the sweet post, the former Generations actress added that she would carry Shona's love in her heart for eternity, reports TshisaLIVE.

Celebs and fans react to Connie Ferguson's touching post

Mzansi celebs and Connie's followers took to her comment section to wish her a happy anniversary and praised her for the way she loves her man openly.

pearlmodiadie said:

"The most beautiful love story."

kgomotso_christopher wrote:

"Much love, Sis. Happy anniversary to you and Mr Sho."

biji_la_maison commented:

"Such a stunning photo of you both. I was blessed to have been at your wedding 21 years ago AND doubly blessed and honoured to have created your gown for you then and again for your 10th Anniversary. You were truly a match made in heaven."

bonisiwe4_gp wrote:

"Even today I still feel your pain. Happy heavenly wedding anniversary to you and Mr.Sho."

cooking_with_noli said:

"Caption, I relate big time...There certainly is a great comfort in knowing how happy you made someone in their lifetime, and how happy they made you...It's a special kind of bond and feeling that not even death can take away."

vuvu_rangas commented:

"He really loved you. You were meant for each other."

pausah_k wrote:

"I admired your love. He loved you that's the best gift he left you with."

ully_barrows added:

"I can't even begin to imagine how much he loved you,but I do know that not many of us get to experience such love."

Connie Ferguson to lead Kings of Joburg after Shona Ferguson's death

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Season 2 of Kings of Joburg is on the way and Mzansi is here for it. Actress and TV producer Connie Ferguson took to her timeline to share a teaser of the upcoming season.

The Queen star posted a Netflix reel which features shows that will premiere in December. Kings of Joburg, How to Ruin Christmas and Blood & Water cast members all appeared in the video.

ZAlebs reports that Connie will seemingly play the lead role in Season 2 of the series following her hubby, Shona Ferguson's death. Shona played the lead role in the first season of the show.

