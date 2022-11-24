Connie Ferguson will reportedly play the lead role in the second season of Kings of Joburg following the passing of his hubby, Shona Ferguson

The Queen actress and TV producer took to her timeline and shared a teaser of Season 2 of the Netflix show and Mzansi is here for it

Social media users said they can't wait to watch Kings of Joburg when it premieres in December and praised Connie for taking up the lead role in the series

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Season 2 of Kings of Joburg is on the way and Mzansi is here for it. Actress and TV producer Connie Ferguson took to her timeline to share a teaser of the upcoming season.

Connie Ferguson will portray the lead tole in the upcoming season of ‘Kings of Joburg’. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

The Queen star posted a Netflix reel which features shows that will premiere in December. Kings of Joburg, How to Ruin Christmas and Blood & Water cast members all appeared in the video.

ZAlebs reports that Connie Ferguson will seemingly play the lead role in Season 2 of the series following her hubby, Shona Ferguson's death. Shona played the lead role in the first season of the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peeps took to Connie's comment section on Instagram to share their thoughts on her post. Many said they can't wait to stream the second season of Kings of Joburg.

mamello_dimo_ wrote:

"I can't wait to watch Kings of Joburg, I can't aii."

julsash9226 commented:

"We are in for a treat."

zeenyambose said:

"Can’t wait for the Kings! Summer is going to be lit."

doramutale wrote:

"Sho married a smart woman, who took up the role, respect to you queen."

negocity_2010 commented:

"Ooooh Wooooow. You have made my night, Mma. As exactly what I said... you should be THE QUEEN of THE KINGs OF Joburg ... Ooooh, thank God coz I said and God came to you and you delivered."

amagreen_1234 said:

"Season 2 of Kings of Joburg?"

kutlo_baruti wrote:

"KOJ 2 we're ready!"

moono8115 added:

"Cant wait for the Kings of Joburg."

Connie Ferguson named among worst actors in Mzansi

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Queen producer Connie Ferguson, Moshe Ndiki and Ntando Duma have been named among the worst actors in Mzansi. Lunga Shabalala and Thabiso Molokomme from Skeem Saam also popped up on the list.

Social media influencer Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, took to his timeline and asked his followers to name the worst actor or actress in the country. Mr Smeg wrote:

"Name the worst Actor/Actress in South Africa."

TV lovers took to Mr Smeg's comment section on Twitter and shared pics and names of entertainers they think cannot act. Some of the thespians named on the list of worst actors have even bagged multiple awards for slaying their TV roles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News