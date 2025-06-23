Sizok'thola' s episode sparked online buzz after a behind-the-scenes image showed alleged drug dealer Chief crying and shivering despite denying his involvement on camera

Xolani Khumalo, the show's controversial host, received praise from fans for exposing Chief's supposed truth

Social media reactions ranged from mockery to support, with viewers highlighting the suspect's apparent fear and sudden emotional breakdown after the cameras stopped rolling

Sizok'thola viewers could not believe their eyes when a behind-the-scenes image showed an alleged drug dealer who had denied selling harmful substances was caught crying. Fans thanked the team for showing the alleged drug dealer's true colours.

‘Sizok'thola’ viewers have reacted to the latest episode of the show. Image: @xkfoundation/ X

Alleged drug dealer busted on Sizok'thola

Social media users are discussing the event from the latest episode of the popular Moja Love show, Sizok'thola. Fans have been religiously watching the show since the return of controversial host Xolani Khumalo, following the withdrawal of his murder charges.

A viewer with the handle @mbali_ndlela took to X (Twitter) on 22 June 2025 to share how the alleged drug dealer, only identified as Chief, was reportedly crying and shivering when the cameras were off, but had vehemently denied dealing with drugs during the show. The post's caption read:

"They cut the camera outside, and suddenly, Chief is shivering and crying.😭🌕 #Sizokthola."

Fans react to latest Sizok'thola episode

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Many hailed the show's controversial host, Xolani Khumalo, for not backing out. Some mocked the alleged drug dealer, Chief, for finally giving in to Xolani and his team after denying being a drug dealer.

@pastalj said:

"'Don't worry,' a few moments later, 'Check the drugs in the ceiling board. I am selling tik and nyaope bla bla bla' 🤣🤣"

@masmay33725 commented:

"To think that I believed him when he said he didn't know anything."

@JustMeka_ wrote:

"That’s why I strongly advise against playing in X’ face #Sizokthola."

@Mashambamm added:

"Of course, outside is cold. It's winter. They cut to fit into programming. That's business. It's therefore expected to shiver. He's crying because he remembers the many innocent lives he destroyed with drugs."

@its_urhighness said:

"I know these are drug dealers 😂but I thought torture was against the constitution."

@dave_ramatlo wrote:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 they really do a good number on these guys coz from "I don't know anything" to confession!! Sweating and the fear in their eyes."

@Prudenc50943155 commented:

"🤣🤣🤣Xolani will never change 🤣he always does that after a moment the drug will come out while he's crying and shaking."

‘Sizok'thola’ viewers have praised Xolani Khumalo after the show's recent episode. Image: @xkfoundation/ X

