Xolani Khumalo's return to the small screen is being celebrated by South Africans after the withdrawal of his murder charges, with Moja Love confirming his return to host Sizok'thola' s fourth season

Fans are hopeful that Khumalo's return will expose more illegal drug syndicates and protect South Africa from criminal networks

Khumalo was arrested in 2023 after the death of alleged drug dealer Robert 'Kicks' Varrie during an interrogation on the show, sparking controversy

South Africans on social media are celebrating Xolani Khumalo's highly anticipated return to the small screen following the withdrawal of his murder charges. Moja Love issued a statement announcing that the popular presenter will be coming back.

SA is celebrating Xolani Khumalo's return to 'Sizok'thola'. Image: @AM_Blujay

Source: Twitter

Xolani Khumalo finally returns to Sizokthola

Controversial television presenter Xolani Khumalo is ready to return to his normal life after the murder charges against him were officially withdrawn. The channel announced that they were pleased that Khumalo was returning to host the fourth season of the popular show.

Social media users are buzzing with excitement. Many noted that they knew that Xolani Khumalo was innocent but was being hunted for wanting to expose the drug dealers. The post read:

"We knew that all along his crime was to destabilise the drug business, now go back and do your work Mzilikazi ka Mashobane."

Fans react to Xolani Khumalo's return

Social media users are hopeful that Xolani Khumalo's return will expose more illegal drug syndicates and ensure that South Africa is safe. Others said he should be careful because the drug loads also have access to government officials, and he might be locked up forever.

@lawrencezulu commented:

"This time, he must apply new tactics bcos kingpins are within the government institutions."

@dezza8132765570 wrote:

"National hero, just like Sir Mkhwanazi."

@LangelihleWelc2 said:

"Xolani Khumalo (Sizok'thola) + Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (KZN Police Commissioner) + Dr Nasiphi Moya (Tshwane Mayor) I'm telling you now that these 3 people can make South Africa Great Again 🤞🏾"

@MazakaThePriest added:

"The only people who are fighting crime are getting backlash from our judiciary. Some nonsense of a country we are 🚮🚮"

@nopsylove commented:

"All that time lost. People’s children have died, all those lives lost."

Here's why Xolani Khumalo was arrested

Xolani Khumalo was the host of the popular show, Sizok'thola on Moja Love. The star and his team busted drug loads and drug dealers who were ruining the lives of millions of South Africans.

Khumalo landed in hot water when an alleged drug dealer, Robert 'Kicks' Varrie, died after Khumalo and his team interrogated him during an episode in July 2023 at his rented house in Katlehong.

Varrie, who was 49 years old at the time, was allegedly dumped at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus.

Fans are celebrating Xolani Khumalo’s return to ‘Sizok’thola’. Image: @xolani_khumalo

Source: Instagram

Xolani Khumalo bags City of Johannesburg gig

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Xolani Khumalo has bagged a gig with the City of Joburg, sparking debate online. The former reality TV presenter is scheduled to go to trial later this year for a murder charge and several others related to the death during his show.

Now, the City of Joburg has roped in Xolani Khumalo to assist in its fight against crime. On Wednesday, 5 March, Khumalo accompanied the city’s law enforcement authorities during a raid which resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer in Hillbrow.

Source: Briefly News