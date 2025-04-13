Reality TV star Gogo Skhotheni surprised Mzansi on Sunday when she held a prayer session at an unknown church

This comes after the traditional healer announced that she is no longer practicing ubungoma and has converted to Christianity

Mzansi reacted to the news, and they were very shocked to learn of Gogo Skhotheni's prayer session

Gogo Skhotheni prays for congregation. Images: Gogo Skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Podcaster and former sangoma Gogo Skhotheni whose real name is Tumi Motsoeneng trended on social media on Sunday, 13 April when videos of her prayer session were shared on TikTok.

This comes after Motsoeneng announced that she is no longer practicing as a sangoma and expressed her desire to transition from ubungoma to follow Christianity.

TikToker @Joe.Junior5 shared a video of the reality TV star's prayer session on Sunday.

South Africans respond to video

Phindy Mahlako said:

"She said ke (she's) Tumi not Gogo Skhotheni."

ntokiemhayise wrote:

"The reason I don't go to church. It is the last place to find God."

MaityRado said:

"If church the was meant for the saints I guess all of us were not going to attend. Church is meant for us the hypocrites and you all judging Tumi as if you are holy. Come on people."

Nnana asked:

"Kgante why a fiwa chance ya go rera, apere so?" (Why is she given a chance to preach, dressed like that?

@Innocentstake wrote:

"She is moving too fast for a recent convert. When was the time for her own spiritual growth in prayer and faith before trying to lead a prayer session? I hope she won’t be laying hands on anyone anytime soon."

Mary T asked:

"How are the elders of the church allowing this?"

@NdivhuwoBarnes replied:

"She is a clever manipulator of our vulnerable Christian-worshiping citizens. She learned how easily they can be deceived into believing what you want them to believe, and along she will be making lots of money."

Mashumba wrote:

"She is inspired buy this other one. I forgot her name here on TikTok she preaches like this."

hatomatshaba406 wrote:

"Yes, Dj Skotheni confuse the country wena mogal."

@Xolani_khabazel replied:

"Can you quit being a sangoma? I thought it was a calling, not a choice. She's definitely a scammer. Imagine being prayed for by a former sangoma. Sadly some people gonna fall for this."

Senzile Sibanda said:

"You're preaching already. Aren't you supposed to repent, then get baptised, then maybe some time coming you can then preach?"

Gogo Skhotheni prays for congregation at church. Images @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

