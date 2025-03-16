Gogo Skhotheni recently set tongues wagging on social media after an update about her love life

The reality TV star is reportedly ready to take the next step in her relationship with an unnamed man after breaking up with Monde Shange

Online users shared varying reactions to text messages of Gogo Skhotheni talking to her former partner at a crucial moment

Gogo Skhotheni is allegedly off the market. The celebrity traditional healer shared an update about getting married after splitting from her husband Monde Shange.

Gogo Skhotheni allegedly got traditionally married and told her ex Monde Shange. Image: @gogo_skhotheni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Skhotheni's life update received mixed reactions. Online users speculated about Gogo Skhotheni's love life.

Gogo Skhotheni allegedly getting married

In a post-shared by @izidabazabantu, Gogo Skhotheni took to her Instagram stories and said that her first lobola negotiations did not take so long. In another clip, there were text messages where she was allegedly confirming to someone that she was getting married. The text Gogo Skhotheni allegedly wrote read:

"They [are] busy negotiating as we speak ngise kamereni (while I'm in the room)."

Gogo Skhotheni's love life shrouded in rumours

Briefly News reported that Gogo Skhotheni and Monde Shange were broken up. The former couple was surrounded by rumors that they were back together in November 2024. Gogo Skhotheni was once in the headlines following a statement about giving her husband a love potion.

The traditional healer also had a public clash with Gogo Maweni where they had a back and forth for several days. Gogo Maweni hinted that Gogo Skhotheni was romantically involved with Musa Mseleku's son Mpumelelo.

Gogo Skhotheni had a clash with Gogo Maweni who alleged she had an affair with Mpumelelo Mseleku. Image: gogo_skhotheni / dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

SA split over Gogo Skhotheni marriage

Many people had a lot to say about the alleged text messages between Gogo Skhotheni and her ex. Online users speculated that the text messages may be an attempt to get attention. Read the comments by netizens:

@Ennocen62861023 wasn't impressed:

"Mid your lobola negotiation, you thinking about your ex...angeke we living a fake life."

@Tatted_Makoti said:

"She's lying this one, in one of the pictures where the 'gent' is putting a ring on her finger, it was allegedly her brother 😩🤣 She's just clout chasing."

@ayanda_m04 commented:

"Am I ignorant or should her new lobola not ba paid to Monde’s family?"

@kmm__27 wrote:

"Texting your ex during your lobola negotiations with another man is insane 💀😭"

@Thee_Gabby added:

"Texting your ex while your lobola negotiations are taking place in the next room is crazy with a capital letter C 😶"

@blivashe speculated:

"She’s obsessed with her ex , I wouldn’t bother."

Gogo Skhotheni's reaction to murder question raises suspicion online

Briefly News previously reported that the second season of Unfollowed has officially gone live, and one of its guests, Gogo Skhotheni, was the latest to land on the hot seat.

The famous sangoma was grilled by host, Prince Nzawumbi, who took over after Thembekile Mrototo left in the first season, and he did not come to play.

Social media users were suspicious of Gogo Skhotheni's body language and believed she was hiding something.

